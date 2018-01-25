LIVE: Black Caps' Tom Bruce makes sensational diving catch against Pakistan in third T20 decider

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of today's final T20 match between the Black Caps and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman. Source: Photosport

8.01pm: 13.5 overs, PAK 106/3 - Fakhar 46, Sarfraz 21

WICKET! Santner bowls to Fakhar and he smacks it over point - but there is a man in the deep. Tom Bruce dives forward and pulls off a tough and stunning low catch with NZ grabbing their third wicket of the match.

7.54pm: 12.5 overs, PAK 100/2 - Fakhar 45, Sarfraz 16

Fakhar and Sarfraz bring up 100 for Pakistan.

7.50pm: 11 overs, PAK 82/2 - Fakhar 38, Sarfraz 5

Sarfraz Ahmed looks to be in some serious pain after he swept a delivery from Ish Sodhi to deep midwicket. He slips and does the splits while playing the shot - still doesn't look comfortable at the crease.

7.37pm: 9 overs, PAK 66/2 - Fakhar 27, Babar 18

WICKET! Ish Sodhi strikes as Babar Azam hits it straight into the NZ skipper's hands who is standing at point. An easy catch for Kane Williamson and a crucial wicket for NZ.

7.25pm: 6 overs, PAK 45/1 - Fakhar 17, Babar 8

SIX! Colin de Grandhomme bowls to Fakhar. It is a short ball on middle delivery from de Grandhomme. Fakhar smashes it and the ball lands just over the ropes at deep backward square. The first six of the match.

7.17pm: 3.5 overs, PAK 30/1 - Fakhar 10, Shehzad 19

WICKET! Colin de Grandhomme to bowls to Ahmed Shehzad and he nips in onto the wicket keeper - but the umpire doesn't put his arm up. The Black Caps go upstairs for a review. Shehzad tried to hit it behind on the leg side, but mistimes his shot. With Tom Blundell making a low catch. Replays show it came off his glove and there's the first wicket.

7.12pm: 3 overs, PAK 25/0 - Fakhar 5, Shehzad 19

BACK-TO-BACK FOURS! Tim Southee bowls to Ahmed Shehzad and it is a full and straight delivery from Southee. Shehzad drives it down the ground for another boundary. He stands tall and hits it through the line - a magnificent stroke.

7.07pm: 2 overs, PAK 12/0 - Fakhar 5, Shehzad 6

FOUR! Trent Boult bowls to Fakhar Zaman and it is a full on middle stump delievry from Boult. Fakhar moves forward and drives through the line of the ball. It goes past the non-striker's right and beats mid on - a great first boundary for the Pakistani opener.

7.00pm: 1 over, PAK 7/0 - Fakhar , Shehzad 6

Tim Southee gets things underway for the Kiwis bowling first against Pakistan.

6.32pm: Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

PRE MATCH:

Pakistan showed great fight in their last match against New Zealand in Auckland, winning by 48-runs to level the T20 series 1-1.

New Zealand suffered their first loss at home for the 2017/2018 summer with the visitors snapping their 13-game winning streak.

The Black Caps will be looking to get off to better start today with the bat after their top order collapsed at Eden Park on Thursday night.

New Zealand will hope to wrap up the series with a win as they prepare to cross the ditch next week to take on Australia and England in a Tri-Series competition.

TEAMS (possible):

NZ: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Kane Williamson (capt), 3 Anaru Kitchen 4 Tom Bruce, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Tom Blundell (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

PAKISTAN: 1 Ahmed Shehzad, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Aamer Yamin, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Nawaz, 10 Hasan Ali/Rumman Raees, 11 Mohammad Amir.

