LIVE: Black Caps take on West Indies in second T20 at Bay Oval

1 NEWS' live updates of the Black Caps' second T20 clash with West Indies at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Glenn Phillips during the New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies. Twenty20 international cricket. Friday 27 November 2020 Source: Photosport

NZ: 140/2 (13.2/20 overs) Phillips 60, Conway 22

The umpires whip the bails off as the showers haven't stopped for some time now. Covers come out and we will have a little break in play. West Indies will, no doubt, embrace the break and head to the sheds to regather. This could help slow the Black Caps momentum.

NZ: 137/2 (13/20 overs) Phillips 60, Conway 19

Phillips brings up his 50! He absolutely tees off on Allen this over with three sixes in a row! A mixture of elegant shots and brutish slogs but they all look just as spectacular. He ends the over with a switch hit. Completely changes his stance from right-handed to left, hitting in the air with a sweep getting a one-bounce four. 24 from that over and New Zealand are scoring with ease right now.

NZ: 113/2 (12/20 overs) Phillips 38, Conway 18

Conway and Phillips bring up their 50-run partnership. Both playing a well balanced innings, capitalising on the deep field setting with some quick singles and doubles. A few misfields as well dont help their cause. That ball might be getting a soapy covering now there's a bit of moisture on the outfield. It's still a T20 though and fireworks are expects. Phillips hits back over the head of Rovman Powell for his third six of the innings. Powell goes for nine runs that over.

NZ: 102/2 (11/20 overs) Phillips 30, Conway 17

Phillips punishes Keemo Paul this over. Sloppy bowling with 18 runs conceded. Phillips hits another six with a pull shot between midwicket and deep square leg, as well as two fours in that over. Black Caps now starting to pick up some momentum.

NZ: 84/2 (10/20 overs) Phillips 15, Conway 15

A quiet over off Allen before this, conceding just three runs. This over however, Pollard goes for 14 as Phillips and Conway rotate the strike well. Both players starting to play some shots now with a four from Conway and then a well struck six between deep square leg and fine leg from Phillips at the end of the over. A bit of drizzle starting up again, could cause some grief for the bowlers as the ball picks up some surface moisture.

NZ: 66/2 (8/20 overs) Phillips 7, Conway 6

Kieron Pollard brings himself on in place of Oshane Thomas. Conway and Phillips now just starting to find their feet out in the middle, noodling a few singles and doubles. Phillips slaps a four over midwicket as well. Didn't get all of it, but he hit it hard enough for it to make the rope with one bounce.

NZ: 53/2 (6.2/20 overs) Phillips 0, Conway 0

Another wicket for the Windies! Guptill goes, caught behind off the bowling of Fabian Allen. The off-spinner pitches the ball on middle and gets a bit of turn on the green deck. Guptill looks to glance behind square leg but gets the faintest edge and Pooran goes up for the appeal. The umpire doesn't like it but the decision is reviewed and overturned. Guptill gone for 34. Two quick wickets and now the West Indies are in the driver's seat.

NZ: 49/1 (5.4/20 overs) Guptill 30, Conway 0

WICKET! An odd dismissal. Seifert skips a few paces to his left setting up a flick shot over his shoulder toward fine leg. He completely botches it and hits the ball straight into his stumps. Oshane Thomas gets the first wicket of the game. A few balls earlier Guptill hit another six with a clever ramp shot over third man.

NZ: 41/0 (5/20 overs) Guptill 23, Seifert 17

Keemo Paul comes on in place of Cottrell. He goes for 15 runs as Guptill begins to play some shots. A huge six over long on and a fourfor Guptill. A four for Seifert as well.

NZ: 26/0 (4/20 overs) Guptill 13, Seifert 12

Mayers has already been pulled out of the attack for now. Oshane Thomas picks up from where he left off though with Seifert clearing the inner ring twice with two fours. Thomas goes for nine runs that over.

NZ: 17/0 (3/20 overs) Guptill 13, Seifert 3

Guptill survives an LBW appeal from Cottrell, they go to review the decision but it's found to be pitching outside. Cottrell only going for two in that over, applying the pressure early on from this end.

NZ: 15/0 (2/20 overs) Guptill 12, Seifert 2

Kieron Pollard drops a catch in cover. Didn't even touch it but an easy early dismissal gone begging for the Windies. They may pay for that later on. Two fours from Guptill though and Kyle Mayers goes for 11 off his first over.

NZ: 4/0 (1/20 overs) Guptill 4, Seifert 0

A good opening over for the West Indies just four runs off. Guptill goes aerieal early, hitting over point for a boundary. Other than that, relatively tight bowling from Sheldon Cottrell.

2:00pm: After a long delay due to a wet outfield, the covers have finally been pulled off and the toss has taken place. West Indies win the toss and elect to bowl first in fairly overcast and mild conditions. We could be seeing a few delays today with showers on the cards throughout the day. Just starting to drizzle again but hopfully we can kick things off soon.

Getting off to a great start last week with a five wicket win over the West Indies, the Black Caps will be looking to wrap up the series today in what is the second match of their three match T20 series.

One to watch today will be Devon Conway who impressed in his first international appearance on Friday with a solid 41-run innings.