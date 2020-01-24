LIVE: Black Caps staring down the barrel as India put the squeeze on after removing Williamson

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's coverage of the second game in the five-match T20 series between the Black Caps and India from Eden Park.

Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

NZ 81/4 (Taylor 3, Seifert 0) after 12.3 overs

Williamson goes! What a disaster for NZ. He sweeps straight down long leg's throat. De Grandhomme went in the 11th over with an incredibly soft dismissal. He was trying to work the ball through the leg side and all he managed to do was offer Jadeja the easiest caught and bowled he'll get.

NZ 73/2 (Williamson 8, de Grandhomme 3) after 10 overs

Munro went in the 9th over, caught at cover as he tried to loft a back-of-a-length delivery. Williamson and de Grandhomme have just worked the ball around.

NZ 63/1 (Munro 22, Williamson 6) after eight overs

Munro is still not hitting the ball all that well for the most part, though he did a lap for six off Dube. A quite remarkable shot it must be said.

NZ 48/1 (Munro 13, Williamson 0) after six overs

Guptill goes for 33! Kohli with the animated celebration after taking the catch at mid-off. New Zealand are well down on what they had after powerplay the other night, 20 runs less in fact. Though that might not be as bad as it seems given it's on the same wicket that was used on Friday. Time will tell though. Munro continues to struggle with his 13 coming off 16 balls.

NZ 32/0 (Guptill 24, Munro 7) after four overs

IUt's the Martin Guptill show at the moment, a pulled four the highlight of that over. Munro on the other hand is struggling with seven off 10.

NZ 18/0 (Guptill 16, Munro 1) after two overs

Guptill slaps a boundary through the offside to end the second over and hitting two sixes in the opening overs. Kohli turns to Bumrah in response.

Toss: New Zealand has won the toss and will bat. Both teams are unchanged

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Colin de Grandhomme, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Tim Seifert (wk), 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Blair Tickner, 11 Hamish Bennett

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Mohammed Shami 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Preview: New Zealand will need to improve their outcricket if they want to bounce back from the defeat on Friday night.

The Black Caps batted well to post a total over 200 but missed an easy chance to run out KL Rahul and then Ish Sodhi put down Virat Kohli at third man.