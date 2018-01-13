LIVE: Black Caps skipper Williamson slogs his way to half ton in T20 tri-series against England

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's T20 tri-series match between the Black Caps and England at Wesptac Stadium in Wellington.

Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan Source: Photosport

8.18pm: 17 overs - NZ 166/3 - Williamson 71, Chapman 11

SIX! David Willey bowls to Chapman and he gets in on the action for NZ. He smashes it over deep backward square.

8.14pm: 16 overs - NZ 154/3 - Williamson 66, Chapman 4

FIFTY! A sensational over from Kane Williamson who slogs his way to a half century, scoring back-to-back sixes and a four to end the over.

8.08pm: 15 overs - NZ 134/3 - Williamson 47, Chapman 3

A solid over from New Zealand as they manage to score 12 runs with the new batsman on debut at the crease Mark Chapman.

8.03pm: 14 overs - NZ 121/3 - Williamson 38, De Grandhomme 0

WICKET! Colin de Grandhomme tries to go big but he hits it straight to Jordan on the boundary. He times it perfectly, jumps and gets his right hand to it and pulls off a sensational catch. He does superbly well to stay inside the boundary.

8.00pm: 13.4 overs - NZ 121/2 - Guptill 65, Williamson 38

Black Caps' Martin Guptill hits a six off a free hit against Pakistan. Source: Photosport

WICKET! Adil Rashid bowls to Guptill and he hits it straight to short fine leg where Liam Plunkett makes a simple catch.

7.57pm: 12.5 overs - NZ 119/1 - Guptill 65, Williamson 37

SIX! Liam Plunkett bowls to Williamson and it's a big full toss. Williamson hits it away behind square, the first maximum of the match for Williamson.

7.51pm: 11.5 overs - NZ 108/1 - Guptill 62, Williamson 30

FOUR! Chris Jordan bowls to Guptill. It's a low full toss outside off from Jordan. Guptill shows his class opens the face of his bat late and hits it through backward point wide.

7.45pm: 10.5 overs - NZ 98/1 - Guptill 56, Williamson 27

FIFTY! Martin Guptill gives the NZ fans something to cheer about bringing up his half century. He goes big and hits back-to-back sixes!

7.42pm: 9.5 overs - NZ 82/1 - Guptill 43, Williamson 24

FOUR! David Willey bowls to Williamson and his delivery is short. Kane Williamson plays a pull shot behind square. Williamson is starting to get into his work here.

7.39pm: 8.5 overs - NZ 70/1 - Guptill 41, Williamson 14

SIX! The first maximum of the innings from Martin Guptill. Adil Rashid bowls to Guptill and he unleashes. He smacks it over deep midwicket, he goes down the back knee and his timing is perfect.

7.36pm: 8 overs - NZ 60/1 - Guptill 33, Williamson 12

7.29pm: 6 overs - NZ 50/1 - Guptill 28, Williamson 7

FOUR! Liam Plunkett bowls to Williamson and the NZ skipper gets this through the off side, it's chased hard by David Willey and he's flicked it back. Replays showed his hand was touching the rope as he tried to keep the ball from hitting the boundary.

The first boundary of the night for the Black Caps skipper.

Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand bats during game one of the International Twenty20 series between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

7.25pm: 5 overs - NZ 42/1 - Guptill 26, Williamson 1

Williamson is lucky not to be out as he and Guptill sneak in a cheeky single. Mark Wood would have dismissed Williamson if his throw was on target but he misses from only a few metres out!

7.20pm: 4.4 overs - NZ 39/1 - Munro 11, Guptill 25

OUT! England get the crucial wicket of Colin Munro. Mark Wood bowls to Munro and he's hit it skyward. It's a short-of-a-length ball and Munro goes for a pull shot. He gets a big top edge which is comfortably caught by Sam Billings at long leg.

7.16pm: 3.5 overs - NZ 32/0 - Munro 10, Guptill 20

FOUR! Chris Jordan bowls to Munro and he's lucky to get away with that shot. It is a short ball around leg stump and Munro pulls and gets enough on it to clear short fine leg.

7.12pm: 3 overs - NZ 26/0 - Munro 5, Guptill 19

A solid over from Martin Guptill as he scores back-to-back fours.

7.09pm: 2 overs - NZ 17/0 - Munro 5, Guptill 11

FOUR! Mark Wood bowls to Guptill. The ball Wood is short and is a straight delivery. Martin Guptill leans back and ramps it right over the wicket keeper.

7.06pm: 1.1 overs - NZ 9/0 - Munro 5, Guptill 3

FOUR! Mark Wood bowls to Munro and the Kiwi batsman delivers a sublime shot. Colin Munro drives it straight down the ground and just has enough on it to reach the boundary.

7.04pm: 1 over - NZ 4/0 - Munro 1, Guptill 3

A slow and steady start for New Zealand. David Willey bowls to Munro and he nearly cleans him up! Munro moves down pitch and he aims to go through the leg side, he swings and misses the ball completely and the ball just skims past off stump.

7.00pm: NZ 0/0 - Munro*, Guptill*

6.51pm: Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the batting for New Zealand with Kane Williamson named to bat at the number three spot.

6.30pm: The England skipper Jos Butler has won the toss and has elected to bowl first.

PRE-MATCH:

The Black Caps will be looking to break a three match losing streak against the visitors tonight.

Kane Williamson appears to be fit enough for tonight's match despite fighting a back injury.

Tim Seifert could possibly make his debut tonight for New Zealand after his sensational form in the Super Smash for the Northern Districts.

Both New Zealand have lost to Australia in the tri-series with England dropping both T20 matches to David Warner's side.

The winner of tonight's match will face Australia at Eden Park in Auckland next Wednesday.

Black Caps (possible): 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Kane Williamson (c), 3 Colin Munro, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Tim Seifert, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

