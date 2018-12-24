TODAY |

LIVE: Black Caps sent in to bat by Sri Lanka in winner-takes-all Boxing Day Test in Christchurch

Cricket

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of Day One of the second Test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

11:13am: NZ 2/0 - Raval 1, Latham 1

After back-to-back maidens to start, both Black Caps openers finally notch their first runs. Very patient early on here - not playing shots if they don't need to and plenty of leaves.

11:00am: NZ 0/0 - Raval 0, Latham 0

We're underway in Christchurch. Raval is on strike and Surang Lakmal has the new ball. Pitch definitely bowler-friendly. Fairly green on top.

TOSS

Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bowl.

PREVIEW

The opener is yet to register a Test hundred for the Black Caps.
Source: 1 NEWS

Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan spoke of the pride he has for his side, staring at the prospect of a fourth straight Test series victory, preparing to face Sri Lanka on Boxing Day in Christchurch.

With home victories over the West Indies and England last summer, coupled with a sensational away win over Pakistan in the UAE earlier this month, the Black Caps can notch a fourth straight series win, something that at one point may have only seemed a dream to supporters in New Zealand.

Speaking to media last week, McMillan opened up about the prospect of a fourth straight series victory.

"It would mean a lot," he began.

"When you talk about international sport, and cricket in general, you talk about consistency.

"We're very proud of our home record, that's one of the challenges for us now - this is a one-off Test match where the series is on the line, there's a lot to play for."

The Black Caps' failure to win against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Wellington mean that even with a win in Christchurch, the team won't be able to rise to second in the world rankings, although McMillan says that the coaching staff are still immensely proud.

"We've been challenged in a lot of areas, in a lot of different conditions, and this side's always found a way.

"They're just finding a way to win, to perform well, which as a coach is all you can ask.

"The challenge for us is to do that for another five days, and make sure that we get on top of Sri Lanka and we win the series, which ultimately, you're trying to do."

TEAMS

NZ: 1 Jeet Raval, 2 Tom Latham, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Henry Nicholls, 6 BJ Watling (wk), 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Neil Wagner, 10 Ajaz Patel, 11 Trent Boult

SL: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Danushka Gunathilaka , 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Dinesh Chandimal (capt), 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 8 Dilruwan Perera, 9 Suranga Lakmal, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Lahiru Kumara

01:09
Coach Gary Stead says his side are excited for the Boxing Day Test.

'Winner takes all' – High stakes in Black Caps v Sri Lanka decider
01:17
The Boxing Day Test with Sri Lanka will see the winner take the two-match series.

'This side's always found a way' - Black Caps eyeing fourth straight Test series win
01:09
The opener is yet to register a Test hundred for the Black Caps.

'The best I've seen him bat' - Black Caps' batting coach backing Jeet Raval for big score
