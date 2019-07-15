LIVE: Black Caps scrapping with England to defend 241, claim four wickets to keep final on knife's edge

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of the second innings of the Cricket World Cup final between the Black Caps and England at Lords.

4:12am: ENG 106/4, 28.0 overs - Stokes 15, Buttler 9*

Stokes brings up 100 for England with a drive back down the field for four off Neesham. The NZ-born English all-rounder isn't forcing things at the moment. Waiting for his shots and picking up singles when they're on offer... and smakcing flat deliveries like that to the boundary.

ENG require 136 runs off 22.0 overs with six wickets in hand

4:00am: ENG 93/4, 25.0 overs - Stokes 7*, Buttler 5

Halfway point and England will be starting to feel the pressure of the scoreboard here. Down their top four hitters and the required run rate just shy of six-an-over. England's current RR is 3.72. Another breakthrough and the Black Caps could be in the driver's seat. Neesham and de Grandhomme on the attack currently - can they deliver the breakthrough?

ENG require 149 runs off 25.0 overs with six wickets in hand

3:51am: ENG 86/4, 23.1 overs - Stokes 5, Buttler 0*

WICKET! WHAT A CATCH! Morgan flicks one towards the point boundary. Ferguson is sprinting in, dives, lays out and takes the grab. It's insanely close to the ground when he takes it so they go upstairs. Replays show he's taken it! Brilliant work from Ferguson. Could be game-changing. England lose their skipper.

ENG require 156 runs off 26.5 overs with six wickets in hand

3:30am: ENG 75/3, 21.0 overs - Morgan 9, Stokes 1*

Good morning! If you've just woken up, don't worry. The game is just getting electric. The Black Caps are defending 241 and so far have dismissed Roy, Bairstow and Root.

ENG require 167 runs off 29.0 overs with seven wickets in hand

The match so far

New Zealand's Matt Henry jumps to celebrate the dismissal of England's Jason Roy during the Cricket World Cup final. Source: Associated Press

The final is teetering on a knife's edge with just under 30 overs to go as the Black Caps attempt to defend 241 against England.

England are chasing 242 to win the Cricket World Cup for the first time after Liam Plunkett's 3-40 helped to limit New Zealand to another middling total in the final at Lord's today.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, every specialist New Zealand batsman got into double figures but only opener Henry Nicholls (55) reached a half-century in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the tournament host.

Plunkett, one of the understated members of the England team, took center stage by removing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (30) and Nicholls in the space of 14 balls. The seamer also took the wicket of dangerous allrounder Jimmy Neesham (19).

The Black Caps, who are also seeking their first world title, finished on 241-8. They have proved adept at defending relatively small totals in this tournament and Lord's isn't known for its heavy scoring in ODIs.

England looked comfortable as they opened their chase with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow both found early boundaries but Matt Henry found the breakthrough in the sixth over when he dismissed Roy.

That brought out Joe Root who struggled at the crease before leaving in the 17th over, scoring just seven runs off 30 balls.