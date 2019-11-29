TODAY |

LIVE: Black Caps rocked early on day two as England remove Latham, Nicholls

Source:  1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's updates of the second Test between New Zealand and England from Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The opener put the Black Caps in a strong position before run cut day two of the second Test short. Source: SKY

11:29am: NZ 202/5 (Watling 7*, Mitchell 6*) after 68 overs

After Latham fell adding just four to his overnight score, Nicholls has joined him back in the sheds, out hooking Curran straight to Broad at fine leg.

Debutant Darly Mitchell has come in and opened his Test match account with a lovely pull shot to the boundary, while BJ Watling is his usual self at the other end.

The new ball is due in 12 overs.

NZ: 186/4 (Nicholls 13, Watling 0) after 57 overs

The Black Caps have lost day one hero Tom Latham early on the second day in Hamilton.

Latham, who was 101 not out overnight, hit a beautiful on-drive for four off Stuart Broad, but three deliveries later he left a delivery from around the wicket that nipped back to hit off stump.

Day preview: New Zealand will look to build an imposing first innings total after centurion Tom Latham put them in a strong position on the rain-shortened day one of the second Test in Hamilton.

Latham hit his fifth century in 10 innings to lead the Black Caps to a total of 173/3.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
2
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
3
Ben Stokes proud and respectful of his Māori heritage as he jokes 'I can’t say where the Māori is'
4
NZ opener Tom Latham becomes first Kiwi to score five Test tons in 10 innings after incredible 12 months
5
Aaron Smith quashes long-held rumours about All Blacks' haka selection
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
00:38

Black Caps have never had more depth, says Ross Taylor as he backs Mitchell to succeed

Daryl Mitchell gets Test debut for injured de Grandhomme, Black Caps still pondering Boult's replacement

Breakout Australian star Labuschagne benefiting from friendship with Steve Smith