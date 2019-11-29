LIVE: Black Caps rocked early on day two as England remove Latham, Nicholls

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's updates of the second Test between New Zealand and England from Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Your playlist will load after this ad

11:29am: NZ 202/5 (Watling 7*, Mitchell 6*) after 68 overs

After Latham fell adding just four to his overnight score, Nicholls has joined him back in the sheds, out hooking Curran straight to Broad at fine leg.

Debutant Darly Mitchell has come in and opened his Test match account with a lovely pull shot to the boundary, while BJ Watling is his usual self at the other end.

The new ball is due in 12 overs.

NZ: 186/4 (Nicholls 13, Watling 0) after 57 overs

The Black Caps have lost day one hero Tom Latham early on the second day in Hamilton.

Latham, who was 101 not out overnight, hit a beautiful on-drive for four off Stuart Broad, but three deliveries later he left a delivery from around the wicket that nipped back to hit off stump.

Day preview: New Zealand will look to build an imposing first innings total after centurion Tom Latham put them in a strong position on the rain-shortened day one of the second Test in Hamilton.