LIVE: Black Caps return to the crease in the driver's seat against struggling West Indies for day three of Test in the Basin

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of day three of the international Test match between the Black Caps and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Blackcaps Batsmen Tom Blundell and Trent Boult walk back to the pavilion after the end of day's play during Day 2 of the First Test Match between Black Caps v West Indies Source: Photosport

11:00am: 127 overs NZ 447/9 - Blundell 57*, Boult 2*

Everyone is on the field as the Black Caps opt to continue batting, probably to see how far Blundell can go. Another lovely day in Wellington with a bit of that notorious wind about. Pitch is still got some grass on it and looking very flat. Cummins will deliver the first ball of the day.

PRE-MATCH

The West Indies face a massive task to save the first Test against New Zealand.

The tourists will start day three in Wellington today 313 runs behind and maybe a few more if captain Kane Williamson wants to keep batting a little longer.

New Zealand are 447/9 in their first innings after shooting the Windies out for 134.

"The guys are really pumped up about batting again. We know that we fell down in the first innings and they are looking to make amends in the second innings," said Windies fast bowler Miguel Cummins, who took two of the New Zealand wickets to fall on the second day.

"We were unlucky sometimes. That's the nature of the game, you need some luck sometimes."

He said there was a lot more juice in the Basin Reserve pitch on day one, when his side was batting but he expected it to get "slower and sagging".