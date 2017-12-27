LIVE: Black Caps quicks continue to shine at the dismay of Pakistan's top order as three wickets fall early in second ODI

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the second One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

Trent Boult. Source: 1 NEWS

12:15pm: 16 overs, PAK 61/3 - Hafeez 23*, Shoaib 13*

DRINKS! Short break for drinks here. Santner has just come in to the attack and started well with a maiden to his name already. Pressure really on Pakistan to get their run rate moving over the next block of overs but the bowling unit isn't making it easy. One of these two will need to have a big innings you feel to get Pakistan back on track. Ferguson still bowling from the other end.

11:50am: 11 overs, PAK 41/3 - Hafeez 16*, Shoaib 0*

WICKET! Ferguson comes into the attack and he's had an immediate impact! Babar edges to Taylor and hes gone. Outside off with length and he tries to thread it but misjudged big time. Easy grab for Taylor in the slips. Pakistan in big trouble.

11:45am: 9 overs, PAK 29/2 - Babar 10*, Hafeez 15*

Southee has come off to get some treatment after a ball was drilled back at him in the leg while bowling. Hopefully nothing too serious.

11:24am: 5 overs, PAK 15/2 - Babar 0*, Hafeez 1*

WICKET! Southee comes to the party! Brilliant ball after coughing up nine runs on the last two balls. Azhar gets caught out front off a full delivery outside off and it seams back in after pitching. He won't review this one and he's off to the stands.

11:20am: 4 overs, PAK 5/1 - Azhar 2*, Babar 0*

WICKET! Boult gets his man this time! That trusty short ball does the trick and Imam looks to pull but he has nothing on the hit. Timed poorly and knocks it straight to square leg where Munro eats it up easily.

11:07am: 2 overs, PAK 4/0 - Azhar 1*, Imam 2*

WICKET REVERSED! Azhar survives! Boult with a beauty of short ball gets him chasing and there's a noise as it heads through to Latham. Big shout and the umpire agrees but Azhar instantly challenges. It takes a while for the third umpire to go through the angles but he decides the noise came off the helmet, not the bat.

11:00am: 0 overs, PAK 0/0 - Azhar 0*, Imam 0*

Everyone's out there. Little bit of cloud overhead but no rain is forecast so we should be fine. Southee starting things off for the Black Caps.

10:35am: TEAMS

Black Caps have gone unchanged for today's game. Pakistan have made a change at the top of the order.

NZL: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

PAK: Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

10:30am: TOSS

Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bat first.

10:25am: PRE-MATCH

Still learning about his role lower down the Black Caps batting order, Henry Nicholls is keen to expand his knowledge in today's second one-day international against Pakistan in Nelson.

The New Zealanders began the five-match series with a 61-run win in the rain-affected opening match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Coming in at No.6, Nicholls made 50 off 43 balls, providing valuable back-up alongside Colin Munro (58) and Martin Guptill (48) to skipper Kane Williamson's 115 as the Black Caps set a daunting target of 315.

Pakistan were 166-6 after 30 overs when rain stopped play, well behind the 228 tally needed for a Duckworth Lewis win.

Nicholls was pleased enough with his fourth ODI half-century, but says there's still plenty of room for improvement.

"I think that was about my sixth or seventh time at No.6, starting in India over the winter," the 26-year-old left-hander said.

"I think each situation has been a little bit different, and that's something I really embrace, trying to use my skills to assess the situation and play accordingly."

Working on a mix of shots that include power and placement takes time, he added.

"For me, moving forward, it's trying to access that power game and the ability to clear the ropes, - just reading the situation in terms of what is requited at the time."

Nicholls expects Pakistan's bowling line-up to come back strongly at Saxton Oval in Nelson, and New Zealand will have to be adaptable to counter that.

He says adaptability will be key for the Black Caps, whether that means the middle order pushing the run rate up after a good start or consolidating if wickets are lost early.