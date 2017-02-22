LIVE: Black Caps making breakthroughs with clever changes against crumbling Proteas top order

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second One Day International between the Black Caps and South Africa from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

5:40pm: 176/4 - 34.0 overs - De Villiers 40, Miller 16

Drinks break and the Black Caps will use it to try figure out a plan of getting rid of De Villiers. He's upped his tempo in the last few overs and notched a couple of boundaries to go with it. Game can still go either way.

SA require 104 runs off 16.0 overs with 6 wickets remaining

5:01pm: 124/4 - 24.4 overs - De Kock 57, De Villiers 8

WICKET! DE KOCK'S GONE! Yet another bowling change brings Boult back into the fold and on his fourth ball, he gets the prized wicket and De Kock will be kicking himself. He charges down the pitch but doesn't get enough of it as he slogs it to Neesham waiting in deep square leg. Needless shot, big wicket.

SA require 166 runs off 25.2 overs with 6 wickets remaining

4:50pm: 112/3 - 22.2 overs - De Kock 53, De Villiers 0

FIFTY! Half ton for De Kock. Good innings so far from him and despite the depth to this South African batting line up, they'll be pleased he's hit his stride early.

SA require 178 runs off 27.4 overs with 7 wickets remaining

4:45pm: 108/3 - 21.6 overs - De Kock 49, Duminy 34

WICKET! Another bowling change, another wicket as Santner comes to the party! De Kock watches another go as Duminy is sent packing just as the South African partnership was blooming. It's an absolute doozy of a delivery though. Throws it up nice and high at middle stump, Duminy goes down the track and misses it completely as Latham stumps him.

SA require 182 runs off 28.0 overs with 7 wickets remaining

4:01pm: SA 51/2 - 10.5 overs - De Kock 28, Du Plessis 11

WICKET! Down goes Du Plessis! De Grandhomme is in for his first over and the change works! A full delivery, nips back beautifully off the seam and defeats du Plessis' flat-footed drive. Through a huge gate and clean-bowled. Great work from the Kiwi attack so far - tocuh wood.

SA require 239 runs off 39.1 overs with 8 wickets remaining

3:38pm: SA 22/1 - 4.5 overs - Amla 10, De Kock 12

WICKET! Amla is gone for an LBW! Late swing from Southee's delivery catches Amla offguard as the full, straight ball straigtens from wide on fins his back pad. Great breathrough after a decent start by the Proteas openers.

SA require 268 runs off 45.1 overs with 9 wickets remaining

3:15pm: SA 0/0 - 0.0 overs - Amla 0, De Kock 0

We're back underway with Boult and Southee to do the bowling for the hosts.

SA require 290 runs off 50 overs with 10 wickets remaining

3:05pm: NZ 289/4

Strong display from the top order has give the Black Caps a chance after a horror start for Latham which included 104 runs for the third wicket and a record-brekaing 123 for the fifth (highest 5th wicket partnership against SA). And if we're speaking of records broken you have to address the man that was part of both those partnerships. Another fantastic outing by Taylor capped off by a place in the history books. South Africa due out to chase 290 in 10 minutes.

SA require 290 runs off 50 overs with 10 wickets remaining

2:43pm: NZ 289/4 - 50.0 overs - Taylor 102, Nessham 71

CENTURY! Ross Taylor gets his ton on the final ball of the innings. Good four to finish.

2:30pm: NZ 246/4 - 46.1 overs - Taylor 80, Neesham 50

FIFTY! That's a well earned half-ton for Neesham as he digs out a yorker for a single. Excellent tempo to his innings so far and a crucial role in the revival following the early wickets. Just under four overs to go. Black Caps will hope for at least 280.

2:15pm: NZ 229/4 - 44.0 overs - Taylor 71, Neesham 43

Neesham has come out firing for the Black Caps! Taylor is still in singles mode and steadying the ship which has actually complimented Neesham's aggressive flare well. Six overs to go. How much does Neesham have in tank.

1:50pm: NZ 185/4 - 37.1 overs - Taylor 59, Neesham 12

Big appeal against Tayor for LBW but the umpire won't budge. They immediately head upstairs conifdently and after confirming no inside edge or hotspot and that impact was in line, Taylor gets off by Umpire's Call as DRS has it just clipping leg stump. That could be a massive moment if Taylor gets going.

1:28pm: NZ 166/4 - 32.4 overs - Taylor 53, Broom 2

WICKET! Down goes Broom. Pretorius comes in with a short ball and Broom looks to smoke it after it sits up nicely. But he cuts it straight to point where Duminy is waiting with open hands. His innings goes early. Someone needs to come i and help out Taylor at this point - will it be Neesham?

1:16pm: NZ 163/3 - 30.6 overs - Taylor 51, Broom 1

FIFTY! Taylor shakes off the loss of his skipper and brings up his 33rd ODI fifty with cut past point for four. That's also 6,000 ODI runs for Taylor too.

1:13pm - NZ 157/3 - 30.2 overs - Williamson 69, Taylor 46

WICKET! Three balls after he and Taylor celebrate a 100 run partnership, Kane Williamson takes a ball from Tahir and lobs it to long on for an easy catch. Tahir is celebrating like crazy in the centre of the ptich and you cant blame him. He's broken a vital partnership at a vital time. Neil Broom heading out. Williamson knows he's given himself away here easily.

12.52pm - NZ 126/2 - 25.4 overs - Williamson 51, Taylor 34

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

FIFTY! Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson picks up another nifty ODI fifty for NZ, an excellent innings by Williamson.

12.49pm - NZ 117/2 - 24.2 overs - Williamson 44, Taylor 32

FIFTY! Williamson and Taylor bring up a 50-run partnership for NZ, great work by the veterans.

12.42pm - NZ 102/2 - 23.0 overs - Williamson 39, Taylor 24

12.33pm - NZ 98/2 - 21.0 overs - Williamson 37, Taylor 22

FOUR! Phehlukwayo to Williamson and he hits another brilliant boundary over mid-on. Both Williamson and Taylor are building a healthy partnership as they get stuck into their work.

12.25pm - NZ 82/2 - 19.0 overs - Williamson 31, Taylor 13

FOUR! Phehlukwayo to Williamson and he hits a beautiful shot to deep mid-wicket and the ball bounces once before heading over the ropes.

12.10pm - NZ 67/2 - 16.0 overs - Williamson 23, Taylor 5

Drinks break and the visitors seem to have a slight edge over the home side after dismissing the Black Caps' openers early in the innings.

11.58am - NZ 53/2 - 13.0 overs - Brownlie 34, Williamson 15

GONE! Prestorius to Brownlie and he goes after scoring 34-runs, the umpire raises his figure and Brownlie is out with officials ruling LBW.

11.50am - NZ 46/1 - 11.0 overs - Brownlie 32, Williamson 10

11.38am - NZ 32/1 - 7.3 overs - Brownlie 21, Williamson 7

FOUR! Morris to Brownlie and he hits a good drive in between cover and mid-off. Brownlie looking in good form as he gets into his work.

11.27am - NZ 16/1 - 5.3 overs - Brownlie 10, Williamson 2

OUCH! AB de Villers looked to be in serious pain after landing heavily on his shoulder/side after fielding a ball. The physio was out there to check on the South African skipper as he stayed down on his knees, but he seems to have recovered deciding to stay on the field.

11.17am - NZ 13/1 - 3.3 overs - Brownlie 10, Latham 2

WICKET! Parnell to Latham and he goes cheaply for just 2-runs, not a good start for New Zealand. Tom Latham hit it straight into the hands of Phehlukwayo who was waiting at square leg.

11.00am - NZ 0/0 - Brownlie, Latham

We are underway here at Hagley Oval with South Africa's Chris Morris opening the bowling for the visitors.

10.32am:

South Africa's skipper AB de Villiers has the won the toss and has elected to bowl first against the Black Caps at Hagley Oval.

PRE MATCH

After a perfect home summer before the arrival of South Africa, New Zealand are under huge pressure.

The first ODI in Hamilton went down to the wire, with the visitors taking a nail-biting victory by four wickets.

New Zealand will need to improve in the batting department, with only Kane Williamson looking assured at the crease during the first ODI, a feat not helped by opener Martin Guptill still in doubt with a hamstring strain.

South Africa on the other hand will be after more of the same, with the number one ODI side looking to extend their current winning run over the Black Caps.

They will most likely be missing explosive batsman David Miller, still suffering a finger injury.

Trent Boult of New Zealand and Kagiso Rabada will both be on show, having gone for whopping sums in Monday's Indian Premier League auction.

TEAMS (possible)

New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham (wk), 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.