Live: Black Caps make dream start against India in first T20 at Eden Park

Welcome to 1 NEWS' online coverage of the first of five T20s between the Black Caps and India from Eden Park.

NZ - 130/3 (Williamson 32, Taylor 3) after 14 overs

Williamson was given a big life that over. It ended up being six, but Chahal would have taken the NZ captain at deep square had he been on the rope, and not five metres off it. Nine off the over.

NZ - 117/3 (Williamson 21, Taylor 0) after 12.2 overs

India have gone bang-bang after a big couple of overs for New Zealand. They lost Colin Munro in the 12th over when he picked out deep square leg. Then Colin de Grandhomme has gone for a duck, caught at short fine leg trying to flick the ball off Jadeja.

NZ - 95/1 (Munro 52, Williamson 7) after 10.1 overs

Williamson breaks ther shackles by coming down the wicket and hitting a six over long off to end the 10th over. Munro brings up his 50 with a back cut for four off the leggie.

NZ - 81/1 (Munro 45, Williamson 0) after eight overs

Guptill goes in that over! He tried to pull away a short ball off Dube with Rohit Sharma taking a nice catch at deep square leg. The opener threw the ball up to himself as he overbalanced and touched the rope before completing the catch.

NZ - 68/0 (Guptill 28, Munro 34) after six overs

NZ has made a dream start, going at over 11 an over for the powerplay. Guptill ended it with a huge six off Shami. The leg-spinner Chahal coming into the attack now.

NZ - 44/0 (Guptill 10, Munro 31) after four overs

Another huge over from Munro, 18 off it, including another six, this time over long on.

NZ - 19/0 (Guptill 10, Munro 8) after two overs

Munro launches a lovely six over long off to finish the second over. A great start from the NZ openers.

7.25pm - New Zealand have handed Hamish Bennett a T20 debut with Daryl Mitchell and Scott Kuggeleijn missing out on the XI.

7.20pm - Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and will bowl.

Black Caps: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (c), de Grandhomme, Taylor, Siefert (wk), Santner, Southee, Tickner, Sodhi, Bennett