LIVE: Black Caps lose Williamson, Raval in nightmare over early on day two

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the second Test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

12:42pm: NZL 54/2 - 20 overs, (Latham 33, Taylor 1)

Very, very slow going from the Black Caps after the horror over. Taylor building confidence and Latham being patient. Bangladesh have brough Kamrul back into the bowling attack to see if he can make the break.

12:07pm: NZL 47/2 - 14 overs, (Latham 28, Taylor 0)

WICKET! WILLIAMSON'S GONE! The super skipper goes for just two runs after being at the crease for only two balls. A good outswinger and it catches the outside edge before finding the keeper's gloves. That's Kamrul's second wicket this over. Black Caps in trouble. Taylor has some work to do steadying the ship.

12:03pm: NZL 45/1 - 14 overs, (Latham 28, Williamson 0)

WICKET! Raval is sent packing. Short ball, Raval tries to pull it away and drags it back on to the stumps. He leaves with 16 runs to his name.

11:40am: NZL 34/0 - 11 overs, (Raval 16, Latham 18)

Fantastic start from Bangladesh but credit to Raval and Latham for surviving. Taskin has found some good movement this morning and using Mehedi at the other end is keeping the Black Caps openers locked up with spin. Raval and Latham are very patient though and both have three 4s to their name each. 

11:00am: NZL 0/0 - 0 overs, (Raval 0, Latham 0) 

Day two is underway with Raval and Latham out there taking delivery from Taskin.

PRE-MATCH:

Bangladesh were holding their own at the start of the second Test in Christchurch but the Kiwi pace duo shut their momentum down emphatically.
Source: SKY

The Black Caps hope time and conditions are on their side after muscling into a position of authority heading into day two of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Tim Southee claimed his fifth wicket off the final ball of the first day at Hagley Oval on Friday to dismiss the visitors for 289.

The seamer believes the Black Caps can climb to an unbeatable perch if they take advantage of what should now be handy batting conditions.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.
Source: SKY

However, he isn't tipping a cruise even though the Bangladesh attack posed few problems during New Zealand's first-Test win by seven wickets in Wellington.

"I wouldn't say the pitch will be a road," he said.

"I think there will still be a little bit of assistance there with the new ball and obviously it might quicken up a wee bit after a day under the sun."

The weather forecast doesn't favour a result, with rain expected to spoil the final session on Saturday and possibly turn Sunday into a washout.

It heaps further pressure on Bangladesh, who must win to square the two-match series.

TEAMS

Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.
Source: SKY

NZL: T Latham, J Raval, K Williamson (c), R Taylor, T Nicholls, C de Grandhomme, B Watling (wk), M Santner, T Southee, N Wagner, T Boult

BAN: Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

