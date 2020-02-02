LIVE: Black Caps lose openers early in pursuit of India's total in the fifth T20 at Bay Oval

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's coverage of the fifth T20 between the Black Caps and India from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

NZ 64/3 (Seifert 19, Taylor 25) after nine overs need 100 from 66

A boundary off each of the last two overs though it could have been more. Samson produced an unbelievable piece of fielding to turn what was a Taylor six into two. He took the catch at full strength over the rope before throwing it back between his legs.

NZ 41/3 (Seifert 8, Taylor 14) after six overs need 123 from 84

Taylor hits back-to-back boundaries off Saini.

NZ 22/3 (Seifert 4, Taylor 1) after four overs need 142 from 96

New Zealand's disastrous start gets even worse. Munro was bowled by Sundar after taking the offie for 10 in two balls. The ball was too full as Munro gave himself room.

Then Bruce was run out after a mix-up with Seifert. Samson did well to throw the ball to the stumps as keeper Rahul was rushing to get there. A huge ask for New Zealand now.

NZ 7/1 (Seifert 0, Munro 5) after two overs

A nightmare start for New Zealand with Guptill given out LBW. He elected not to review but hawk eye has the delivery from Bumrah going over. What a disaster.

IND 163/2 (Iyer 33, Pandey 11) after 20 overs

NZ have done quite well to keep India under 180, given the way Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were going earlier in the innings. Sharma's injur proved pivotal. Anyway, we'll be back for the run chase.

IND 140/2 (Iyer 26, Dube 1) after 17 overs

A big update in the match, Rohit Sharma has retired hurt on 60 because of a calf injury. He won't be able to field as well by the way he's limping. India will need a new skipper as well in the field.

IND 106/2 (Sharma 45, Iyer 9) after 14 overs

Pressure is building on Iyer with that Bennett over going for just two. Somehting will give here.

IND 101/2 (Sharma 35, Iyer 5) after 12 overs

Bennett gets Rahul! A leading edge is the undoing of the Indian opener with Santner again taking the catch at cover.

IND 84/1 (Rahul 42, Sharma 35) after 10 overs

The next two overs of spin aren't so good with Sharma depositing a Santner long hop onto the hill. The over cost 15.

IND 62/1 (Rahul 36, Sharma 19) after eight overs

The first two overs of spin cost NZ nine, a tidy start from both Sodhi and Santner but particularly the leggie.

IND 53/1 (Rahul 33, Sharma 13) after six overs

Eight runs come of that Kuggleijn over including another six from Sharma. India on track for another big score.

IND 34/1 (Rahul 24, Sharma 3) after four overs

Some unbelievable shots from Rahul, who hit a superb six over cover off Southee, who he hit for two more boundaries in the same over.

IND 10/1 (Rahul 6, Sharma 2) after two overs

Kuggleijn got Samson that over. The Indian opener crushed a cover drive but Santner took a sharp catch at short extra cover. Good start for NZ though it does unite the Indian openers from the first four matches in the series.

7:30pm - Rohit Sharma has walked out fo the toss so Virat Kohli is being rested. Anyway, he's won the toss and will bat. Kane Williamson is also being rested.

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Tim Seifert (wk), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Tim Southee (capt), 10 Hamish Bennett, 11 Scott Kuggleijn