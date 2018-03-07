 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


LIVE: Black Caps lose Munro, Williamson early, Ross Taylor out of ODI decider against England

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the fifth and deciding One Day International between New Zealand and England from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor.

Source: Photosport

11:59am: 13 overs, NZ 41/2 - Guptill 22*, Latham 4*

Guptill is starting to play some shots after Williamson's dismissal, belting Stokes through cover for a boundary. Latham at the other end is happy to work singles to get himself in with the Black Caps in desperate need of a partnership.

11:43am: 9.4 overs, NZ 26/2 - Guptill 11*, Latham 0*

WICKET! Williamson's starting to find his timing, hitting Wood for a beautiful square drive for his first boundary. However, he goes at a wider one next ball, lucky not to be caught at cover. 

But Wood gets his man next ball! He comes wider on the crease and Williamson looks to run him fine to third man, but manages a bottom edge back onto the stumps! Big blow for New Zealand as Williamson goes for 14, Tom Latham the new man, elevated to number four on his home ground.

11:32am: 7 overs, NZ 18/1 - Guptill 10*, Williamson 7*

New Zealand still struggling to find the gaps in the field. Woakes has been exceptional with the ball for England, going for just seven runs from his four overs with the wicket of Munro.

11:18am: 4 overs, NZ 11/1 - Guptill 7*, Williamson 3*

England keeping it tight early on, Wood's second over goes for just one run. The Black Caps playing it safe after the early loss of Munro.

11:09am: 2 overs, NZ 8/1 - Guptill 6*, Williamson 1*

Williamson to face his first ball, Mark Wood with the ball from the other end.

First ball is wide and moving away from Williamson, who looks to play through point but misses, given as a wide. Same again next ball, good start from Wood. Second ball comes back into Williamson, still wide enough to leave it alone. 

Williamson gets underway next ball, dabbing a wide ball down to third man for a single. Guptill faces up to Wood now, and defends into the leg side. 

Fifth ball of the over is pitched up and Guptill punches straight down the ground! Beautiful shot, first boundary of the day. Final ball of the over is worked for a single.

11:02am: 0.3 overs, NZ 1/1 - Guptill 1*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Martin Guptill to take strike first up, Chris Woakes with ball in hand.

First ball is on the pads and Guptill turns it to leg for a single. Chance for a run out at the keeper's end, but Munro is safe.

Munro's first ball is pushed towards mid off, no run. Third ball is short and Munro pulls straight up in the air! Buttler settles underneath it and takes the catch. Munro out for a duck, Kane Williamson the new man.

10:58am

Both sides make their way to the middle, Eoin Morgan leads England out. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro follow.

10:50am

The word from the ground is that Taylor will miss today's game in the hope of being fit for the upcoming Test series with England later this month.

10:36am

The final teams have been named, England will be without explosive opener Jason Roy, Alex Hales takes his place. The Black Caps are as expected.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

ENG: 1. Alex Hales, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wk), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Tom Curran, 11. Mark Wood.

10:31am

The rain has stayed away and Hagley Oval is a picture! Both captains out in the middle for the toss. 

Eoin Morgan wins the toss, and sends the hosts in, New Zealand will bat first!

PRE MATCH

After a see-saw series, both teams enter today's decider with all to play for, with the scores locked at 2-2 following New Zealand's incredible run chase in Dunedin, thanks mostly to Ross Taylor's incredible 181 not out.

However, that innings has come at a heavy cost for the Black Caps, with the star batsman re-aggravating a quad injury in his knock, failing to prove his fitness for today's match.

Helping New Zealand's cause is their exceptional record in past Christchurch ODIs, with eight wins from eight matches at Hagley Oval.

England on the other hand will be looking to clinch their sixth straight ODI series win, with the only real questions surrounding who to pick as their third seamer, with Mark Wood and David Willey battling it out for the final spot in today's XI.

TEAMS (possible)

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

ENG: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wk), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Tom Curran, 11. Mark Wood/David Willey.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps lose Munro, Williamson early, Ross Taylor out of ODI decider against England

2
Ross Taylor talks to Mike Hesson and Kane Williamson. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 2. McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand. Thursday 2 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Ross Taylor ruled out of Black Caps v England ODI decider

3
South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

South African fans utilise SBW masks to taunt Australia's David Warner

00:29
4
The Highlanders defeated the Stormers 33-15 in Dunedin.

Highlanders showcase exquisite passing skills as Aaron Smith punishes Stormers with stunning late try


02:30
5
The shotput champion hasn't competed in the last 18 months.

Kiwi legend Dame Valerie Adams tops off Hamilton shot put national title with late 2010 gold medal presentation

Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps lose Munro, Williamson early, Ross Taylor out of ODI decider against England

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between New Zealand and England from Hagley Oval, Christchurch,

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 