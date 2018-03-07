LIVE: Black Caps lose Munro, Williamson early, Ross Taylor out of ODI decider against England

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the fifth and deciding One Day International between New Zealand and England from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor. Source: Photosport

11:59am: 13 overs, NZ 41/2 - Guptill 22*, Latham 4*

Guptill is starting to play some shots after Williamson's dismissal, belting Stokes through cover for a boundary. Latham at the other end is happy to work singles to get himself in with the Black Caps in desperate need of a partnership.

11:43am: 9.4 overs, NZ 26/2 - Guptill 11*, Latham 0*

WICKET! Williamson's starting to find his timing, hitting Wood for a beautiful square drive for his first boundary. However, he goes at a wider one next ball, lucky not to be caught at cover.

But Wood gets his man next ball! He comes wider on the crease and Williamson looks to run him fine to third man, but manages a bottom edge back onto the stumps! Big blow for New Zealand as Williamson goes for 14, Tom Latham the new man, elevated to number four on his home ground.

11:32am: 7 overs, NZ 18/1 - Guptill 10*, Williamson 7*

New Zealand still struggling to find the gaps in the field. Woakes has been exceptional with the ball for England, going for just seven runs from his four overs with the wicket of Munro.

11:18am: 4 overs, NZ 11/1 - Guptill 7*, Williamson 3*

England keeping it tight early on, Wood's second over goes for just one run. The Black Caps playing it safe after the early loss of Munro.

11:09am: 2 overs, NZ 8/1 - Guptill 6*, Williamson 1*

Williamson to face his first ball, Mark Wood with the ball from the other end.

First ball is wide and moving away from Williamson, who looks to play through point but misses, given as a wide. Same again next ball, good start from Wood. Second ball comes back into Williamson, still wide enough to leave it alone.

Williamson gets underway next ball, dabbing a wide ball down to third man for a single. Guptill faces up to Wood now, and defends into the leg side.

Fifth ball of the over is pitched up and Guptill punches straight down the ground! Beautiful shot, first boundary of the day. Final ball of the over is worked for a single.

11:02am: 0.3 overs, NZ 1/1 - Guptill 1*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Martin Guptill to take strike first up, Chris Woakes with ball in hand.

First ball is on the pads and Guptill turns it to leg for a single. Chance for a run out at the keeper's end, but Munro is safe.

Munro's first ball is pushed towards mid off, no run. Third ball is short and Munro pulls straight up in the air! Buttler settles underneath it and takes the catch. Munro out for a duck, Kane Williamson the new man.

10:58am

Both sides make their way to the middle, Eoin Morgan leads England out. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro follow.

10:50am

The word from the ground is that Taylor will miss today's game in the hope of being fit for the upcoming Test series with England later this month.

10:36am

The final teams have been named, England will be without explosive opener Jason Roy, Alex Hales takes his place. The Black Caps are as expected.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

ENG: 1. Alex Hales, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wk), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Tom Curran, 11. Mark Wood.

10:31am

The rain has stayed away and Hagley Oval is a picture! Both captains out in the middle for the toss.

Eoin Morgan wins the toss, and sends the hosts in, New Zealand will bat first!

PRE MATCH

After a see-saw series, both teams enter today's decider with all to play for, with the scores locked at 2-2 following New Zealand's incredible run chase in Dunedin, thanks mostly to Ross Taylor's incredible 181 not out.

However, that innings has come at a heavy cost for the Black Caps, with the star batsman re-aggravating a quad injury in his knock, failing to prove his fitness for today's match.

Helping New Zealand's cause is their exceptional record in past Christchurch ODIs, with eight wins from eight matches at Hagley Oval.

England on the other hand will be looking to clinch their sixth straight ODI series win, with the only real questions surrounding who to pick as their third seamer, with Mark Wood and David Willey battling it out for the final spot in today's XI.

TEAMS (possible)

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.