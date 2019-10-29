LIVE: Black Caps looking for revenge against England in first T20 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval

Join 1 NEWS Now for live coverage as the Black Caps look to avenge their World Cup defeat against England in a T20 match at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Refresh for the latest updates.

NZ: 146/4 after 18 overs, Taylor 42 Mitchell 26

3.29pm: Dropped! Vince drops a relatively straight forward catch in the deep and Taylor survives.

Taylor makes England pay and hits a six soon after.

3.25pm: Mitchell plays a shot straight down the ground for four as the Black Caps pick up nine runs off Tom Curran's final over.

3.20pm: Beautifully timed shot by Taylor down the ground for four off Jordan's bowling near the end of the 16th over.

The final ball sees Mitchell ease a six over square leg.

3.16pm: England call for a review on a possible Taylor caught behind but he is not out, his bat hit the ground not the ball.

3.13pm: Six! Mitchell finally lets loose and smashes it high into the crowd.

Black Caps will want a few more of those in the final few overs.

3.07pm: Nicely worked four by Taylor to take the Black Caps over 100 runs.

Decent over for NZ, with nine runs off it.

3.05pm: Black Caps need someone to free the arms soon as we are into the last six overs.

3.00pm: Wicket! Seifert is caught off a Chris Jordan ball that was nearly ruled as a no ball for being a full toss over waist height.

Unlucky there that was a close one.

2.55pm: Four! Lovely sweep shot by Taylor off Rashid's bowling.

2.52pm: No boundaries or wickets in the last two overs, Taylor keeping the scoreboard ticking over as he looks to get his eye in.

2.45pm: Wicket! de Grandhomme goes for another six but mistimes it and is caught by Vince in the deep off the bowling of Rashid.

Ross Taylor next man in.

2.44pm: Six! de Grandhomme crunches a big hit into the crowd off the bowling of Brown and at the halfway mark NZ are 72/2.

A good platform to launch from in the final half.

2.38pm: Great innovation from Seifert as he reverse bats Adil Rashid for four. Black Caps warming up.

2.32pm: A four for de Grandhomme in his first over at bat sees nine runs taken from Rashid's over.

2.27pm: Wicket! After his heroics in the last over Munro spoons out to Morgan at mid-wicket from the new bowler Chris Jordan.

From one Colin to the next, as de Grandhomme takes the crease.

2.23pm: Back to back sixes! Seifert smashes Sam Curran over the boundary for a much needed six. Then Munro also obliges two balls later with two massive sixes in a row.

Huge over for NZ there to relieve the pressure.

2.17pm: First boundary of the game, Munro clears the ropes with one bounce.

2.12pm: Wicket! Guptill feels the pressure and drags on to his wicket looking to go big off a Sam Curran delivery.

2.10pm: Maiden! A rare occurrence in the T20 format and a small victory for England and Tom Curran early on.

Guptill and Munro will be looking to unleash now.

2.08pm: Another Curran, this time Tom joins the England bowling attack, no runs off his first three balls.

2.05pm: Black caps openers looking to get settled early before going for the big shots we know they're capable of.

2.03pm: First runs on the board as Curran troubles Guptill early on.

2.00pm: The match is underway! Sam Curran bowls the first ball and Guptill blocks for no run.

1.55pm: England have won the toss and elected to field.

1.50pm: Team lists: Black Caps: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Pat Brown

Preview: England have sent an inexperienced team downunder for the five match T20 series, with only Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, and legspinner Adil Rashid retaining their places from the side which beat the Black Caps in the World Cup final.