LIVE: Black Caps look to take control of Wellington Test after Windies rolled on day one

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the first Test between the Black Caps and the West Indies from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Ross Taylor celebrates his century Source: Photosport

10:41am

There's a slightly darker colour on the pitch today, however - there are still green patches scattered across the surface. That should be enough to give the Windies' bowling attack something to work with before the inevitable happens, with the pitch flattening out into a batsman's paradise.

10:30am

Things are looking good to start with here on day two! Both sides out completing their warm ups, it's going to be a big day in the field for the Windies if they're to put up any kind of fight. A slight cloud covering over the ground could help the bowlers early on, but it'll be up to Ross Taylor and Jeet Raval to get New Zealand off to a good start this morning.

Play to get underway in half an hour.

PRE MATCH

After a stunning opening day that saw Neil Wagner pick up career-best figures of 7/39 to skittle the tourists for a measly 134, the Black Caps find themselves 85/2 in their reply.

Opener Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson are back in the sheds, while the current pair of Ross Taylor and Jeet Raval are both at the crease, in search of some significant personal milestones.

Taylor, unbeaten on day one with 12 runs to his name, is seeking a 17th Test hundred - which would see him draw level with skipper Williamson and the legendary Martin Crowe on the list for most centuries by a New Zealand batsman.

Raval on the other hand, not out at the other end with 29 runs, is looking for his first Test match ton, having passed 50 five times so far in his eight appearances without reaching three figures.