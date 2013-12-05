 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


LIVE: Black Caps look to take control of Wellington Test after Windies rolled on day one

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the first Test between the Black Caps and the West Indies from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Ross Taylor celebrates his century

Source: Photosport

10:41am

There's a slightly darker colour on the pitch today, however - there are still green patches scattered across the surface. That should be enough to give the Windies' bowling attack something to work with before the inevitable happens, with the pitch flattening out into a batsman's paradise.

10:30am

Things are looking good to start with here on day two! Both sides out completing their warm ups, it's going to be a big day in the field for the Windies if they're to put up any kind of fight. A slight cloud covering over the ground could help the bowlers early on, but it'll be up to Ross Taylor and Jeet Raval to get New Zealand off to a good start this morning. 

Play to get underway in half an hour.

PRE MATCH

After a stunning opening day that saw Neil Wagner pick up career-best figures of 7/39 to skittle the tourists for a measly 134, the Black Caps find themselves 85/2 in their reply.

Opener Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson are back in the sheds, while the current pair of Ross Taylor and Jeet Raval are both at the crease, in search of some significant personal milestones.

Taylor, unbeaten on day one with 12 runs to his name, is seeking a 17th Test hundred - which would see him draw level with skipper Williamson and the legendary Martin Crowe on the list for most centuries by a New Zealand batsman.

Raval on the other hand, not out at the other end with 29 runs, is looking for his first Test match ton, having passed 50 five times so far in his eight appearances without reaching three figures.

The visitors will need quick wickets in order to stop this New Zealand innings swelling to an unsurpassable lead, while the Black Caps will simply want to bat out day two - hoping to only need one innings to claim the first Test match of the summer.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Webber scored a crucial try in the second spell as NZ edged Argentina 21-19 at the Dubai Sevens.

NZ Sevens star Joe Webber bamboozles Argentinian defenders with electrifying footwork

00:30
2
After a perfect opening day, New Zealand were sent packing 14-12.

Black Ferns Sevens dumped out of World Series opener by flying USA

3
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

00:40
4
The former Blues centre will debut for Wales against South Africa tomorrow.

'It's never too late' – Tana Umaga praises Wales' Kiwi call-up Hadleigh Parkes

5
FIFA World Cup draw

2018 FIFA World Cup draw: Spain get Portugal, England get Belgium in group stages

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.


09:06
Reporter Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves for not introducing simultaneous Paid Parental Leave.

Inside Parliament: Changes for Paid Parental Leave - 'It gave National an easy hit'

Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves.

01:46
Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours.

Student Volunteer Army descends on flood-damaged Roxburgh to lend a helping hand

State Highway 8 will open this weekend before closing for four days next week.

Police close the streets around a Christmas market after a suspicious object was found in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. ( Julian Staehle/dpa via AP)

German police evacuate Christmas market before destroying parcel containing nails, firecracker

There were no injuries reported in the evacuation or demolition of the package.

Police car generic.

Hamilton bus driver punched in head following crash

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a bus driver after a crash in Hamilton.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 