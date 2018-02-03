LIVE: Black Caps look to break three match T20 losing streak, face England in Wellington

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's T20 tri-series match between the Black Caps and England at Wesptac Stadium in Wellington.

Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand bats during game one of the International Twenty20 series between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

6.30pm: The England skipper Jos Butler has won the toss and has elected to bowl first.

PRE-MATCH:

The Black Caps will be looking to break a three match losing streak against the visitors tonight.

Kane Williamson appears to be fit enough for tonight's match despite fighting a back injury.

Tim Seifert could possibly make his debut tonight for New Zealand after his sensational form in the Super Smash for the Northern Districts.

Both New Zealand have lost to Australia in the tri-series with England dropping both T20 matches to David Warner's side.

The winner of tonight's match will face Australia at Eden Park in Auckland next Wednesday.

Black Caps (possible): 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Kane Williamson (c), 3 Colin Munro, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Tim Seifert, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

