LIVE: Black Caps kick off summer of cricket with first Twenty20 against West Indies

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of the Black Caps first Twenty20 of their three-match series with the West Indies. Tonight's match is being played at Eden Park in Auckland.

Glenn Phillips batting against the West Indies (File Picture) Source: Photosport

WI 7/0

7:15pm: The Eden Park ground crew peel the covers off as the showers disappear. The crowd love it. The ground staff now mopping up the surface moisture on the outfield with the rolled up hessian.

7:05pm: Four balls in and the covers have come out! Play is on hold now as we wait for the rain to fade. Not the best start for New Zealand though, the first two balls from Tim Southee called wide and a four and a single from West Indies' Andre Fletcher.

7:00pm: A little bit of rain creeping in as the entire field take a knee just before play starts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

6:40pm: The Black Caps have won the toss skipper Tim Southee has elected to field first, taking advantage of the bowling friendly conditions. It’s currently overcast with a light breeze at Eden Park, however it looks like we could see rain later in the evening. Fingers crossed that the weather holds up!

The Black Caps will be without regular skipper Kane Williamson, sitting out the T20 series alongside Trent Boult after an action-packed IPL series in Abu Dhabi.

South African-born batsman Devon Conway comes into the side, making his international debut, and after just three years in the country, the 29-year-old has already made his mark on the New Zealand cricketing scene.

Conway impressed across all formats for Wellington last season and has continued his fine form this season.