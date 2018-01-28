LIVE: Black Caps in real trouble against Pakistan as top order collapse in T20 series decider

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of today's final T20 match between the Black Caps and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Black Caps' Martin Guptill hits a six off a free hit against Pakistan. Source: Photosport

9.45pm: 13.3 overs, NZ 88/4 - Taylor*, Bruce 2

9.42pm: 13 overs, NZ 87/3 - Bruce 2, De Grandhomme

WICKET! Pakistan get their man as Guptill sweeps it in front of square and Zaman makes a comfortable catch. Bruce and de Grandhomme really need to get going here as the required run rate goes up to 14 an over.

9.38pm: 12.2 overs, NZ 84/2 - Guptill 58, Kitchen 16

OUT! Shadab Khan delivers a back of a length outside off ball, Kitchen charges down the wicket but misses the ball. The ball goes past his outside edge and he's stepped outside his crease and is easily stumped by Sarfraz Ahmed.

9.31pm: 11 overs, NZ 76/1 - Guptill 51, Kitchen 15

FIFTY! Martin Guptill scores 2000 runs in T20Is and also hits a half ton for NZ, an excellent knock from the batsman.

9.30pm: 10 overs, NZ 65/1 - Guptill 39, Kitchen 15

MAXIMUM! Aamer Yamin bowls to Guptill and the Kiwi batsman smacks it over long on. New Zealand need more plays like this from Guptill and Kitchen.

9.21pm: 8 overs, NZ 52/1 - Guptill 32, Kitchen 12

The Black Caps need to get a move on, with the required run rate going up to 11-runs an over. Some good bowling from Pakistan with Aamer Yamin only letting in two runs in the last over.

9.11pm: 6 overs, NZ 47/1 - Guptill 29, Kitchen 9

SIX! It is absolutely massive from Martin Guptill - a sweet maximum. Faheem Ashraf bowls to Guptil a full on off stump ball and Guptill hits straight down the ground and over the bowler's head. Hitting the ball over 100 metres, simply sublime from the NZ batsman.

9.07pm: 5.1 overs, NZ 32/1 - Guptill 23, Williamson 9

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson in action for New Zealand against Pakistan. Source: Photosport

WICKET! Oh no! The skipper is gone after hitting the ball straight into the hands of Pakistan's Babar Azam who is at cover.

8.56pm: 2.3 overs, NZ 16/0 - Guptill 10, Williamson 6

SIX! Mohammad Amir bowls to Martin Guptil and he hits the first maximum for the Black Caps over deep backward square boundary.

8.51pm: 1.3 overs, NZ 10/0 - Guptill 4, Williamson 6

FOUR! Rumman Raees bowls to Kane Williamson, it's a full on leg stump ball from Rumman, but Williamson flicks it past short fine leg with the ball racing away for a boundary.

8.47pm: NZ 2/0 - Guptill 1, Williamson 1

New Zealand begin their chase with Martin Guptill and skipper Kane Williamson at the crease.

8.33pm: PAK 181/6 - Haris 20, Yamin 15

A great finish from Pakistan with Tom Bruce dropping a crucial catch in the second to last ball of the innings. Yamin did well to finish the innings with a maximum.

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed in action against NZ as Black Caps wicket keeper Tom Blundell looks on. Source: Photosport

New Zealand won't be happy with letting Pakistan off the hook with several dropped catches in the field.

The Black Caps need 182 runs to win the T20 match and take out the series.

8.24pm: 18.4 overs, PAK 164/6 - Haris 19, Ashraf 8

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman. Source: Photosport

OUT! Trent Boult gets his man as he bowl full and quick to Ashraf. It's a yorker on middle and leg and the ball crashes into his pads before smashing into the stumps. A sublime delivery from Boult and his first wicket of the match.

8.22pm: 18 overs, PAK 156/5 - Haris 19, Umar 21

WICKET! Umar hits it straight down into the hands of Colin de Grandhomme and he makes no mistake a second time, making a straight forward catch.

8.19pm: 17.4 overs, PAK 144/4 - Haris 19, Umar 9

DROPPED! Ish Sodhi bowls to Umar and he hits it high into the air but Colin de Grandhomme drops it cold.

8.10pm: 16 overs, PAK 123/4 - Sarfraz 29, Haris 8

OUT! Santner bowls to Sarfraz and he has tossed up a full outside off delivery. Sarfraz attempts to hit it over cover. But he edges it to short third man - where Ish Sodhi makes a simple catch.

8.01pm: 13.5 overs, PAK 106/3 - Fakhar 46, Sarfraz 21

WICKET! Santner bowls to Fakhar and he smacks it over point - but there is a man in the deep. Tom Bruce dives forward and pulls off a tough and stunning low catch with NZ grabbing their third wicket of the match.

7.54pm: 12.5 overs, PAK 100/2 - Fakhar 45, Sarfraz 16

Fakhar and Sarfraz bring up 100 for Pakistan.

7.50pm: 11 overs, PAK 82/2 - Fakhar 38, Sarfraz 5

Sarfraz Ahmed looks to be in some serious pain after he swept a delivery from Ish Sodhi to deep midwicket. He slips and does the splits while playing the shot - still doesn't look comfortable at the crease.

7.37pm: 9 overs, PAK 66/2 - Fakhar 27, Babar 18

WICKET! Ish Sodhi strikes as Babar Azam hits it straight into the NZ skipper's hands who is standing at point. An easy catch for Kane Williamson and a crucial wicket for NZ.

7.25pm: 6 overs, PAK 45/1 - Fakhar 17, Babar 8

SIX! Colin de Grandhomme bowls to Fakhar. It is a short ball on middle delivery from de Grandhomme. Fakhar smashes it and the ball lands just over the ropes at deep backward square. The first six of the match.

7.17pm: 3.5 overs, PAK 30/1 - Fakhar 10, Shehzad 19

WICKET! Colin de Grandhomme to bowls to Ahmed Shehzad and he nips in onto the wicket keeper - but the umpire doesn't put his arm up. The Black Caps go upstairs for a review. Shehzad tried to hit it behind on the leg side, but mistimes his shot. With Tom Blundell making a low catch. Replays show it came off his glove and there's the first wicket.

7.12pm: 3 overs, PAK 25/0 - Fakhar 5, Shehzad 19

BACK-TO-BACK FOURS! Tim Southee bowls to Ahmed Shehzad and it is a full and straight delivery from Southee. Shehzad drives it down the ground for another boundary. He stands tall and hits it through the line - a magnificent stroke.

7.07pm: 2 overs, PAK 12/0 - Fakhar 5, Shehzad 6

FOUR! Trent Boult bowls to Fakhar Zaman and it is a full on middle stump delievry from Boult. Fakhar moves forward and drives through the line of the ball. It goes past the non-striker's right and beats mid on - a great first boundary for the Pakistani opener.

7.00pm: 1 over, PAK 7/0 - Fakhar , Shehzad 6

Tim Southee gets things underway for the Kiwis bowling first against Pakistan.

6.32pm: Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

PRE MATCH:

Pakistan showed great fight in their last match against New Zealand in Auckland, winning by 48-runs to level the T20 series 1-1.

New Zealand suffered their first loss at home for the 2017/2018 summer with the visitors snapping their 13-game winning streak.

The Black Caps will be looking to get off to better start today with the bat after their top order collapsed at Eden Park on Thursday night.

New Zealand will hope to wrap up the series with a win as they prepare to cross the ditch next week to take on Australia and England in a Tri-Series competition.

TEAMS (possible):

NZ: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Kane Williamson (capt), 3 Anaru Kitchen 4 Tom Bruce, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Tom Blundell (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

PAKISTAN: 1 Ahmed Shehzad, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Aamer Yamin, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Nawaz, 10 Hasan Ali/Rumman Raees, 11 Mohammad Amir.

