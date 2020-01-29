LIVE: Black Caps eye series whitewash in third T20 against Pakistan

New Zealand 47-2 (6 overs)

T Seifert 26*

Conway 1*

Guptill smacks a lovely off-drive for 6, only to hit the very next ball straight down the throat of mid-off.

A huge break through for Pakistan as captain Kane Williamson chops one on form the bowling of Faheem.

New Zealand 34-0 (4 overs)

M Guptill 13*

T Seifert 21*

Seifert looks to be carrying his form over from the first two T20s, Making things look extremely easy.

Promising signs from veteran Black Cap Martin Guptill as he whips Hasnain off his pads for 4 to move to 13.

New Zealand 12-0 (2 over)

M Guptill 2*

T Seifert 10*

Slow and steady start for the blackcaps. Both Guptil and Seifert with a swing and a miss each.

Seifert then slaps it over cover point into the stands for 6, the first 6 of the evening.

The third and final T20 between New Zealand and Pakistan is underway at Napier’s McLean Park.

The Black Caps won the first two games to clinch the series.

Pakistan has won the toss for the third straight match, but this time have decided to have a bowl first.

The Black Caps have named an unchanged 11 from the nine wicket win on Sunday night.

With three changes coming from the tourists.

New Zealand: Guptill, Seifert, Williamson, Conway, Phillips, Neesham, Jamieson, Sodhi, Kuggeleijn, Southee, Boult.