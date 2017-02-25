LIVE: Black Caps double strike rocks South African top order

Welcome to our live coverage of today's third ODI between the Black Caps and South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington.

Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the second One Day International Cricket match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

3:40pm: SA 115/3, 22.5 overs (de Villiers 1*, Duminy 0*)

WICKET! Two in the over for de Grandhomme! A short ball is hammered into the deep by de Kock, who can only pick out Neesham who runs around to take a good catch at midwicket. The South African opener fails to convert yet another fifty, but departs after a brilliant knock of 68. JP Duminy the new man.

3:37pm: SA 114/2, 22.2 overs (de Kock 68*, de Villiers 0*)

WICKET! For the second game in a row, de Grandhomme snares du Plessis. A pitched up ball is driven on the up by du Plessis, not getting the timing right and only picking out Tim Southee in the deep. He goes for 36, after a partnership of 73. The dangerous AB de Villiers is the new man in.

3:09pm: SA 82/1, 16.2 overs (de Kock 50*, du Plessis 24*)

Fifty! Quinton de Kock raises his bat yet again on this tour. The South African wicketkeeper gets to the milestone from 50 balls, with five fours and one six.

His partnership with du Plessis is 41 runs from just under eight overs.

2:37pm: SA 41/1, 8.4 overs (de Kock 34*, du Plessis 0*)

WICKET! Southee gets the breakthrough! He persists with a straight line to the somewhat out of touch Amla, who tries to turn the ball off his pads but only manages a leading edge. The ball pops up in the air, where Williamson takes an easy catch running in. Faf du Plessis is the new man.

2:20pm: SA 26/0, 5 overs (de Kock 22*, Amla 4*)

A solid start so far from the South African openers. De Kock is doing the bulk of the scoring, with Amla happy to rotate the strike. New Zealand's bowlers are struggling to get the ball to swing so far and could be in for a tough time in the field.

2:04pm: SA 6/0, 1 over (de Kock 6*, Amla 0*)

South Africa 6/0 after the first over, de Kock lucky with an edge going wide of slip the final ball of the over for the first boundary of the innings.

Trent Boult will continue to Hashim Amla from the other end.

2:01pm

The South African openers are out in the middle, Tim Southee will open up to Quinton de Kock.

1.30pm: The Black Caps have lost the toss with AB de Villers choosing to bat first in sunny Wellington.

PRE-MATCH:

The ODI series is level at 1-1 after a brilliant century from veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor helped the Black Caps to victory on Wednesday.

The home team have decided to keep Tom Latham as an opener despite his last two lacklustre performances for the Black Caps.

Trent Boult has continued his fine form finishing with figures of 3-63 off 10 overs, rescuing the match for the Black Caps with his final over in Christchurch.

Regular opener Martin Guptill remains sidelined by a hamstring injury but could be available for the last two ODI matches.

TEAMS:

New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham (wk), 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.