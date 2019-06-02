LIVE: Black Caps chasing 245 to beat Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup clash in London

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of this morning's second innings as the Black Caps take on Bangladesh in their Cricket World Cup pool match at The Oval in London.

4:59am: NZL 35/1, 5.1 overs - Munro 10*, Williamson 0

WICKET! Bangladesh bring on spinner Shakib and he strikes with his first delivery! Gets Guptill out in front and he skies the delivery for an easy catch at long-on. Captain Kane out now to steady the ship after a short but fiery innings from Guptill.

MJ Guptill c Tamim Iqbal b Shakib Al Hasan 25 [14b]

NZL need 210 runs off 44.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

4:53am: NZL 30/0, 4.0 overs - Guptill 24*, Munro 6

Guptill has taken charge of the chase early. He has 24 off 12 balls already after collecting two more fours over the last two overs. Munro chipped in on the action with a four of his own. BAN seem to think short balls are best attack against Guptill but his dispelling them with ease so far.

NZL need 215 runs off 46 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

4:46am: NZL 15/0, 2.0 overs - Guptill 14*, Munro 1

SIX! Guptill again opens the over with a boundary but this time it's a maximum! Drops to one knee as he sends spinner Hasan over wide long-on. He's not mucking around this morning!

NZL need 230 runs off 48 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

4:40am: NZL 7/0, 1.0 overs - Guptill 7*, Munro 0

Guptill gets things going on the very first ball with a four off Mortaza. Perfectly timed to deep midwicket. Adds another three runs before Munro goes on strike and can't get a run.

NZL need 248 runs off 49 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

4:35am: NZL 0/0, 0.0 overs - Guptill 0*, Munro 0

Guptill and Munro are making their way out onto the pitch. We're about to get underway!

NZL need 245 runs off 50 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

First Innings Recap

After Kane Williamson stunned many by electing to bowl first at the Oval when winning the toss, the Black Caps went about proving why his decision was the right call.

In the two previous CWC matches at the Oval so far, the team that bowled first went on to lose the match but the Black Caps are poised to break that streak after bowling out Bangladesh for 244.

After early wickets from Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, the Black Caps had to work for the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib reached 64 runs before he was dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme, leaving Bangladesh at 151-for-4 with 20 overs remaingin.

From there, wickets came regularly as Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult picked up wickets as well.

Bangladesh finished the innings with a low total of 244, meaning the Black Caps need 245 to win the match on an overcast afternoon in London.

Colin Munro and Martin Guptill will open for the Kiwis.

TEAMS

BAN: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman