TODAY |

LIVE: Black Caps chasing 245 to beat Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup clash in London

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
UK and Europe
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of this morning's second innings as the Black Caps take on Bangladesh in their Cricket World Cup pool match at The Oval in London.

4:59am: NZL 35/1, 5.1 overs - Munro 10*, Williamson 0

WICKET! Bangladesh bring on spinner Shakib and he strikes with his first delivery! Gets Guptill out in front and he skies the delivery for an easy catch at long-on. Captain Kane out now to steady the ship after a short but fiery innings from Guptill.

MJ Guptill c Tamim Iqbal b Shakib Al Hasan 25 [14b]

NZL need 210 runs off 44.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

4:53am: NZL 30/0, 4.0 overs - Guptill 24*, Munro 6

Guptill has taken charge of the chase early. He has 24 off 12 balls already after collecting two more fours over the last two overs. Munro chipped in on the action with a four of his own. BAN seem to think short balls are best attack against Guptill but his dispelling them with ease so far.

NZL need 215 runs off 46 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

4:46am: NZL 15/0, 2.0 overs - Guptill 14*, Munro 1

SIX! Guptill again opens the over with a boundary but this time it's a maximum! Drops to one knee as he sends spinner Hasan over wide long-on. He's not mucking around this morning!

NZL need 230 runs off 48 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

4:40am: NZL 7/0, 1.0 overs - Guptill 7*, Munro 0

Guptill gets things going on the very first ball with a four off Mortaza. Perfectly timed to deep midwicket. Adds another three runs before Munro goes on strike and can't get a run.

NZL need 248 runs off 49 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

4:35am: NZL 0/0, 0.0 overs - Guptill 0*, Munro 0

Guptill and Munro are making their way out onto the pitch. We're about to get underway!

NZL need 245 runs off 50 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

First Innings Recap

After Kane Williamson stunned many by electing to bowl first at the Oval when winning the toss, the Black Caps went about proving why his decision was the right call.

In the two previous CWC matches at the Oval so far, the team that bowled first went on to lose the match but the Black Caps are poised to break that streak after bowling out Bangladesh for 244.

After early wickets from Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, the Black Caps had to work for the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib reached 64 runs before he was dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme, leaving Bangladesh at 151-for-4 with 20 overs remaingin.

From there, wickets came regularly as Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult picked up wickets as well.

Bangladesh finished the innings with a low total of 244, meaning the Black Caps need 245 to win the match on an overcast afternoon in London. 

Colin Munro and Martin Guptill will open for the Kiwis.

TEAMS

BAN: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

NZL: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Colin Munro bats against Sri Lanka
Colin Munro bats against Sri Lanka Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
UK and Europe
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
James Tedesco of New South Wales attacks during the Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues State Of Origin Game 1 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 5 June 2019. Photo credit: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz
Maroons hold off late NSW Blues surge, take out Origin I after brilliant try-double by Dane Gagai
2
Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
3
Pongia died last month after losing his battle with cancer.
Sir Peter Leitch aiming to fundraise $70,000 for daughter of late Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
4
Queensland defeated NSW 18-14 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
Queensland claim Origin opener against NSW after superb try-double by Dane Gagai
5
New Zealand's Matt Henry and Martin Guptill celebrate a wicket. New Zealand Black Caps v Bangladesh. One day international cricket. 1st ODI. McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand. Wednesday 13 February 2019. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Cricket World Cup diary: Black Caps' Matt Henry gets opportunity to stake his claim against Bangladesh
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:24
Almost half of the factory’s workers are taking part in a walkout to demand 4.5 per cent salary increases.

French workers at Ferrero to strike, threatening worldwide shortage of Nutella
01:48
The ship lost control while coming in to dock.

Daughter of woman injured in Venice cruise ship crash: 'I just want them back in NZ'
Daniel Craig will play the iconic character for a fifth time with Oscar winner Rami Malek has been cast as a villain.

Stage damaged in explosion on set of new James Bond film, crew member injured
06:54
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Joy Reid is in Portsmouth today as the tour continues.

As UK tour and protests continue, Trump makes nice with outgoing PM Theresa May