LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

Welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the second Test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

2:34pm: BAN 179/5 - 39 overs, (Nazmul 0, Nural 0)

WICKET! And Shakib's gone too! Massive appeal from Southee after his back-of-length delivery glides down legside past Shakib's bat and hands to Watling. Funny thing is though, umpire Paul Reiffel doesn't budge and while the Black Caps discuss going upstairs to appeal, Shakib walks off the pitch! Pressure on the visitors now.

2:31pm: BAN 177/4 - 38 overs, (Shakib 57, Nazmul 0)

WICKET! The Black Caps strike again and Sabbir's innings is over nearly as quickly as it begun. He walks away from the crease with just seven runs after being squared up by a short ball from Boult. He tries the jump up and follow the delivery but ends up gloving it to Southee in the slips.

2:18PM: BAN 164/3 - 36 overs, (Shakib 51, Sabbir 0)

WICKET! Curse of the commentator! Soumya is gone for 86 as Boult comes up with the goods. Good length delivery catches the Bangladesh batsman offguard as it seams away from drive attempt. Ball holds up at short cover to a waiting De Grandhomme.

2:15PM: BAN 163/2 - 35 overs, (Shakib 51, Soumya 85)

Soumya continues to find holes in the Black Caps' fielding and is edging closer to the nervous nineties. Shakib happy to play the support role in what has been a successful start after lunch. The bowling unit needs to change something up as they're not finding the edges they're looking for.

1:40PM: BAN 128/2 - 27 overs, (Shakib 39, Soumya 64)

We're back underway at Hagley Oval.

LUNCH

1.01pm: BAN 128/2 - 27 overs, (Shakib 39, Soumya 64)

The Black Caps bowlers have somewhat lost their way after picking up two wickets earlier in the day.

Bangladesh batsmen Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar have steadied the ship for the visitors.

12.45pm: BAN 108/2 - 23 overs, (Shakib 32, Soumya 52)

12.30pm: BAN 90/2 - 19 overs, (Shakib 28, Soumya 38)

FIFTY! Shakib and Soumya have reached a 50 partnership frustrating the NZ bowlers with their aggressive approach.

12.20pm: BAN 73/2 - 16 overs, (Shakib 22, Soumya 27)

11.47am: BAN 38/2 - 10 overs, (Mahmudullah 19, Soumya 12)

OUT! Trent Boult gets his first wicket of the day. Mahmudullah gets an inside edge and again BJ Watling finds himself in the right position to make a straight forward catch.

11.40am: BAN 30/1 - 8 overs, (Mahmudullah 13, Soumya 12)

NOT OUT! The Black Caps have gone for an appeal confident that Mahmudullah clipped the ball and was caught from behind.

11.12am: BAN 7/1 - 3 overs, (Tanim 5, Soumya 1)

WICKET! Tim Southee bowls short and strikes with Tanim nipping the ball with his gloves, BJ Watling is in position and makes a rather easy catch.

11.02am: BAN 1/0 - 3 overs, (Tanim 1, Soumya 0)

PRE-MATCH:

Kane Williamson's won his second straight toss and like Wellington, when he sent Bangladesh in and they made 595, he has again chosen to bowl.

New Zealand's Trent Boult bowling. Source: Photosport

New Zealand are trying to make it nine wins in a row for the domestic international season, after sweeping the Tests against Pakistan and the ODI and T20 series and the first Test against Bangladesh.

The visitors will be without their skipper Mushfiqur, Imrul Kayes and star batsman Mominul Haque who all suffered injuries in the first Test match against New Zealand.

Kane Williamson celebrates his century for Black Caps v Bangladesh Source: Photosport

Seamer Rubel Hossain also comes into the starting side. NZ are unchanged.

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.