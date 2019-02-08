LIVE: Black Caps bowling first against Kohli-less India in fifth T20 at Bay Oval

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's coverage of the fifth T20 between the Black Caps and India from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

India's Rohit Sharma in action against the Black Caps in their second T20 match in Auckland. Source: Photosport

IND 106/2 (Sharma 45, Iyer 9) after 14 overs

Pressure is building on Iyer with that Bennett over going for just two. Somehting will give here.

IND 101/2 (Sharma 35, Iyer 5) after 12 overs

Bennett gets Rahul! A leading edge is the undoing of the Indian opener with Santner again taking the catch at cover.

IND 84/1 (Rahul 42, Sharma 35) after 10 overs

The next two overs of spin aren't so good with Sharma depositing a Santner long hop onto the hill. The over cost 15.

IND 62/1 (Rahul 36, Sharma 19) after eight overs

The first two overs of spin cost NZ nine, a tidy start from both Sodhi and Santner but particularly the leggie.

IND 53/1 (Rahul 33, Sharma 13) after six overs

Eight runs come of that Kuggleijn over including another six from Sharma. India on track for another big score.

IND 34/1 (Rahul 24, Sharma 3) after four overs

Some unbelievable shots from Rahul, who hit a superb six over cover off Southee, who he hit for two more boundaries in the same over.

IND 10/1 (Rahul 6, Sharma 2) after two overs

Kuggleijn got Samson that over. The Indian opener crushed a cover drive but Santner took a sharp catch at short extra cover. Good start for NZ though it does unite the Indian openers from the first four matches in the series.

7:30pm - Rohit Sharma has walked out fo the toss so Virat Kohli is being rested. Anyway, he's won the toss and will bat. Kane Williamson is also being rested.

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Tim Seifert (wk), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Tim Southee (capt), 10 Hamish Bennett, 11 Scott Kuggleijn