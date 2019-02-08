LIVE: Black Caps bowling first against Kohli-less India in fifth T20 at Bay Oval

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's coverage of the fifth T20 between the Black Caps and India from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
IND 106/2 (Sharma 45, Iyer 9) after 14 overs
Pressure is building on Iyer with that Bennett over going for just two. Somehting will give here.
IND 101/2 (Sharma 35, Iyer 5) after 12 overs
Bennett gets Rahul! A leading edge is the undoing of the Indian opener with Santner again taking the catch at cover.
IND 84/1 (Rahul 42, Sharma 35) after 10 overs
The next two overs of spin aren't so good with Sharma depositing a Santner long hop onto the hill. The over cost 15.
IND 62/1 (Rahul 36, Sharma 19) after eight overs
The first two overs of spin cost NZ nine, a tidy start from both Sodhi and Santner but particularly the leggie.
IND 53/1 (Rahul 33, Sharma 13) after six overs
Eight runs come of that Kuggleijn over including another six from Sharma. India on track for another big score.
IND 34/1 (Rahul 24, Sharma 3) after four overs
Some unbelievable shots from Rahul, who hit a superb six over cover off Southee, who he hit for two more boundaries in the same over.
IND 10/1 (Rahul 6, Sharma 2) after two overs
Kuggleijn got Samson that over. The Indian opener crushed a cover drive but Santner took a sharp catch at short extra cover. Good start for NZ though it does unite the Indian openers from the first four matches in the series.
7:30pm - Rohit Sharma has walked out fo the toss so Virat Kohli is being rested. Anyway, he's won the toss and will bat. Kane Williamson is also being rested.
New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Tim Seifert (wk), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Tim Southee (capt), 10 Hamish Bennett, 11 Scott Kuggleijn
India: 1 KL Rahul (wk), 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Rohit Sharma (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Navdeep Saini, 11 Jasprit Bumrah