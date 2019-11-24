LIVE: Black Caps bowlers hunt seven wickets on final day to claim first Test against England

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of day five of the first Test between the Black Caps and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

11:00am: ENG 55/3 - Denly 7, Root 0*

Santner starts the morning with the two remaining balls of his uncompleted over from the night before. Root happy to leave them be and the spinner hands the ball to Southee to start the attack.

ENG trail NZ by 207 runs with seven wickets in hand.

10:45am: ENG 55/3 - Denly 7, Root 0*

Good morning! We're 15 minutes away from first ball on a scorching fifth and final day at Mount Maunganui. Ben Stokes will try to be the hero for England once again if he gets to the crease this morning while the Black Caps are looking for seven wickets to claim an impressive innings win. Running out first for England this morning though are Joe Denly and Joe Root.

Can the Black Caps find chinks in the armour or will England escape? There's 90 overs of cracking Test cricket coming up to find our answer.

10:30am: PREVIEW

England was jolted awake by a sharp earthquake yesterday and stayed off-balance as unshakable wicketkeeper BJ Watling batted 11 hours for a double century which gave New Zealand control at the end of the fourth day.

The 5.9 magnitude tremor struck 48 kilometres off the coast of Mount Maunganui, sending England players scrambling from the beds at 5.30am on a day which didn't get any better for the touring team.

Watling became the first New Zealand wicketkeeper to score a test double century and batted longer than any Kiwi gloveman before him.

Allrounder Mitchell Santner added a maiden century and the pair shared a record 261-run seventh wicket partnership which allowed New Zealand to declare after tea at 615-9, 262 ahead on the first innings.

Santner then took three wickets as England went to stumps at 53-3, 207 runs behind.

Santner, known as Flatline to his teammates for his lack of emotion, described the day as "not bad."

"We got a good score there," he said. "We put a lot of hard work in with the bat.

"It was good to get the hundred but it was great the way BJ batted as well to get his double hundred and build a lead and it was nice to take a few wickets at the end."

How the pitch at the Bay Oval will deteriorate on the last day remains a mystery as the stadium is hosting a test match for the first time.