LIVE: Black Caps bowlers destroy Pakistan top order in T20 series opener

Black Caps celebrate Source: Photosport

4:36pm: 8 overs, PAK 35/4 - Babar 8*, Safraz 7*

Santner into the attack, two spinners now both turning the ball away from the two right handers. Babar sneaks a single second ball to bring Safraz on strike. Again, they sneak a run.

Fourth ball is on Babar's pads, he tucks into the leg side for one. Southee makes a diving stop from the fifth ball, before Safraz gets one to long on to finish the over. Four from it.

4:33pm: 7 overs, PAK 31/4 - Babar 6*, Safraz 5*

Ish Sodhi, the number one ranked T20 bowler, into the attack now. The first ball is edged by Babar past the diving Taylor at slip, the batsmen get three. Sodhi's second ball is a wrong-un to Safraz, who's lucky to survive, edging onto his pad.

The third ball is another edge, with Safraz looking to cut but only managing to squeeze one past a diving Taylor. How will Sodhi respond? Another wrong-un that Safraz can't read, hit on the gloves.

Sodhi finishes with a dot, seven from his first over.

4:27pm: 5.4 overs, PAK 22/4 - Babar 2*, Safraz 0*

Captain Southee showing his cards now, bringing on Kitchen for the final over of the powerplay! The first ball is a filthy full toss, that Babar just works for a single, opportunity missed there.

He tosses one up to Sohail and he's out too! Pakistan are falling apart! Another simple catch, this time for Bruce at cover. Sohail goes for nine, Safraz Ahmed the new batsman with his side in all sorts of trouble.

4:24pm: 5 overs, PAK 21/3 - Sohail 9*, Babar 1*

First bowling change of the day, de Grandhomme replaces Rance. Sohail looks to advance at the bowler but can only skew it down to Munro at third man for a single. Babar comes on strike now, getting off the mark from the third ball of the over with a single out to mid on.

Sohail plays a beautiful cover drive for his first boundary! This pitch looks to be alright for batting on, despite what the score suggests. The last ball is driven to cover off the back foot for no run, six from de Grandhomme's first over.

4:19pm: 3.5 overs, PAK 15/3 - Sohail 4*, Babar 0*

Haris Sohail runs down the pitch and smacks Southee straight, the ball plugs in the outfield though, the batsmen get three. That brings Nawaz on strike and he's gone!

He tries to hit Southee over long on, but doesn't get any of the ball and just chips it to Munro. Nawaz goes for seven, Babar Azam the new batsman.

4:11pm: 2.2 overs, PAK 4/2 - Nawaz 0*, Sohail 0*

WICKET! Rance continues to Amin, he looks to go over the leg side but he's just skied another chance! Kitchen back pedals out towards deep point, and he's taken it brilliantly! Two early strikes for New Zealand.

Amin goes for a seven ball duck, Haris Sohail the new batsman.

4:07pm: 1.3 overs, PAK 4/1 - Amin 0*, Nawaz 0*

WICKET! Captain Southee takes the ball from the other end. Fakhar skies his first shot! Phillips sprints back to try and claim it but can't get there! So close from the NZ keeper, the batsmen get two.

Fakhar tries to hit Southee over cover, but doesn't get the elevation, scooping a simple catch to Anaru Kitchen. Fakhar goes for three runs, Mohammad Nawaz the new man, sent up the order.

4:03pm: 1 over, PAK 1/0 - Fakhar 1*, Amin 0*

Fakhar gets off the mark straight away, working the first ball of the match for a single down to third man. Umar Amin on strike now, and he's in a bit of strife first up! He's hit on the pad and manages to somehow lose his balance, no chance of LBW though.

Some good bounce first up from Rance! Amin struggling already against the new ball. Final ball of the over and its on the money from Rance, Amin defends. One run from the first over.

4:00pm

Here we go then! Seth Rance takes the new ball straight away, Fakhar Zaman on strike.

3:58pm

The Black Caps are out in the field, and so are the Pakistan openers! A small-ish crowd in at Westpac Stadium, any Wellington fans should get down there to see the world's two best T20 sides battle it out.

3:53pm

Phew, the bigger covers are coming off now. The sun is beating down on Westpac Stadium, we should be all good to start on time.

3:46pm

Oh no, the rain has started to come down, and the covers are out on the pitch. Ground staff are confident that it's just a passing shower however.

3:41pm

Here are the confirmed teams:

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Glenn Phillips (wk), 4. Tom Bruce, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee (c), 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Seth Rance.

PAK: 1. Umar Amin, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Haris Sohail, 4. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 5. Babar Azam, 6. Shadab Khan, 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Mohammad Nawaz, 9. Hasan Ali, 10. Mohammad Amir, 11. Rumman Raes.

3:34pm

Final team line ups to be confirmed shortly.

3:30pm

We're all set and ready to go here in Wellington! The weather has held out, and both captains are in the middle for the toss.

Tim Southee will captain New Zealand today Kane Williamson sits out with a side injury. Southee's won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first.

PRE MATCH

After sweeping aside the West Indies across all three formats, Pakistan too have succumbed to the red hot form of the Black Caps this summer, going down 5-0 in the recently concluded ODI series.

Now, both sides switch their focus to the 20-over game, with the visitors hoping the change in format brings a change of fortune.

For New Zealand, this series should serve as ample warm up for the likes of Australia and England next month, while Pakistan will want to at least make sure they don't leave our shores winless.

TEAMS (possible):

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Glenn Phillips (wk), 5. Tom Bruce, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Ben Wheeler, 10. Tim Southee, 11. Ish Sodhi.