LIVE: Black Caps bowl first with T20 series on the line against India

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of the third T20 International between the Black Caps and India from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The Black Caps celebrate against India Source: Photosport

8:09pm: 2 overs, IND 15/0 - Sharma 7*, Rahul 8*

Hamish Bennett to take the new ball from the other end - yet to take a wicket this series.

First ball is short, Rahul off the mark straight away with a single to third man. Bennett goes short again, this time to Sharma, he gets on top of the bounce and gets a single out to point.

Short again from Bennett and Rahul cuts him for six! Slightly fortunate, but short boundaries at Seddon Park come into Rahul's favour!

Rahul pinches a single next ball, good batting. Bennett keeps the short-pitched approach to Sharma, who cuts in the air out to point, Munro does well to save four, just two runs.

Short to finish from Bennett, Sharma rocks back and pulls into the leg side. Kuggeleijn reels in the ball before the boundary, but they get two, 13 from the over.

8:03pm: 1 over, IND 4/0 - Sharma 4*, Rahul 0*

False start from Southee as Sharma pulls away before the first ball!

First ball is straight, Sharma defends into the leg side, no run. Second ball is on off-stump, Sharma defends into the off side this time, another dot ball.

Third ball is wide, Sharma doesn't need any second invitation, he frees his arms and cuts to the boundary for four, and the first runs of the match! Southee comes back well with a straighter one, Sharma defends again.

Fifth ball is wide again, Sharma tries the late cut, but can't beat Sodhi at short third man. Bit of swing final ball of the over, Sharma leaves.

7:57pm

Here we go then! India's openers stride out to the middle, Tim Southee to take the new ball on his home ground. Rohit Sharma on strike

7:36pm

As stated earlier, just the one change for the Black Caps:

1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Colin de Grandhomme, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Tim Seifert, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Scott Kuggeleijn, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Hamish Bennett.

India unchanged from their first two victories.

1. Rohit Sharma, 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli (c), 4. Shreyas Iyer, 5. Shivam Dube, 6. Manish Pandey, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Mohammad Shami, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

7:32pm

Virat Kohli calls wrong at the toss and Kane Williamson says he wants to bowl first. One change for the Black Caps, Scott Kuggeleijn comes in for Blair Tickner.

Final teams to be confirmed shortly.

7:30pm

Seddon Park is a picture tonight - which means we should be in for a cracker! We'll have the toss and confirmed teams for you shortly.

PREVIEW

Down 2-0 in the best of five series, the Black Caps enter tonight's match needing nothing but victory to even stay in the series.

Back-to-back defeats at Eden Park have left Kane Williamson's men in a do-or-die situation, heading to Seddon Park with everything to play for.

India meanwhile can take things slightly easier, needing just one win from the next three games to take the series, although don't expect Virat Kohli and his side to switch off any time soon.