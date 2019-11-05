LIVE: Black Caps bowl first in the hunt for series victory in fourth T20 against England

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live coverage of the fourth Twenty20 International between the Black Caps and England from McLean Park, Napier.

6:43pm: 9.1 overs, ENG 73/2 - Malan 19*, Morgan 13*

Tickner returns, and there's a huge appeal for LBW against Malan! Umpire says not out, has Malan hit it? Southee wants the review.

No bat involved, but has it pitched in line? Outside leg!

6:41pm: 9 overs, ENG 73/2 - Malan 19*, Morgan 13*

Morgan takes the attack to Sodhi, slog sweeping out over square leg. The England captain tries again with the final ball of the over, but doesn't get all of it. Mitchell runs around to try and take the catch, but is forced to throw the ball back infield to save six!

Huge let off for Morgan!

6:34pm: 7.2 overs, ENG 58/2 - Malan 17*, Morgan 0*

Banton tries to switch hit Santner, and is hit on the pad. Umpire says not out, but Southee and Santner want the review.

This looks close! No bat involved, just waiting for ball tracking. Three reds from ball tracking and Santner's got Banton!

Banton falls for an attractive 31, Eoin Morgan the new batsman.

6:26pm: 6 overs, ENG 48/1 - Banton 29*, Malan 10*

Local lad Blair Tickner comes on for the final over of the powerplay. Malan takes a single from the first ball with a drive to mid off.

Banton back facing, Tickner got him out trying to scoop in Nelson. Tickner goes for that same ball, Banton's learned his lesson, keeps his shape and flicks to fine leg for another boundary.

Tickner strays onto leg stump again, and this time Banton flicks aerial over fine leg for four more! Bouncer to follow up from Tickner, and Banton sends him into the stands! Brilliant batting from Banton, he pushes the final ball out to point for two to end the over.

6:14pm: 3.1 overs, ENG 16/1 - Banton 8*, Malan 0*

WICKET! Santner comes into the attack in the powerplay and he strikes first ball! A half tracker to start from Santner, Bairstow rocks back to belt it into the stands, but hits it straight to the only man in the deep! Daryl Mitchell takes the catch comfortably.

Bairstow goes for eight, Dawid Malan the new batsman.

6:13pm: 3 overs, ENG 16/0 - Banton 8*, Bairstow 8*

Banton looks to take the attack to Boult, and goes back to a good length, trying to pull. He's hit on the pad and given out LBW!

Banton reviews after a slight discussion with Bairstow. He's been hit on the back leg, Banton will be hopinh that the ball's pitched outside leg - and it has! Great review from the youngster!

6:07pm: 2 overs, ENG 11/0 - Banton 8*, Bairstow 3*

Captain Southee to take the ball from the other end. Banton keeps the strike. Full and straight half volley first up from Southee, Banton chips into the leg side for two.

Better line from Southee next up, honing on the off stump and looking for swing, Banton defends. Southee comes wider next ball, Banton pushes to mid off for one. Bairstow to face his first ball - Southee got him for a golden duck in Wellington.

No such luck this time though, too straight from Southee, Bairstow clips off his front pad down to fine leg for two.

Slight LBW appeal next ball, but should be too high. Mix up between Bairstow and Banton, and Southee hits the stumps! Has Bairstow got back?! He has just. Yorker to finish from Southee, the batsmen steal a single.

6:03pm: 1 over, ENG 5/0 - Banton 5*, Bairstow 0*

First ball is on leg stump from Boult, Banton gets a tickle and the first ball goes down fine for four! Bit of swing first up for Boult.

A bit straighter from Boult second ball, Banton pushes to midwicket, no run. Even straighter next up, Banton pushes to mid, no run.

Very full from Boult with the fourth ball, Banton keeps it out. Swing and a miss from Banton on the fifth, the ball sails over the top of off-stump.

Straighter with the final ball, Banton pushes to deep midwicket for one.

5:59pm

Here we go then! England's openers out in the middle. Trent Boult with ball in hand.

It looks like Banton will take strike first.

5:50pm

A good crowd turning up after work. First ball in around 10 minutes.

5:34pm

Two changes for the Black Caps, Boult in for Ferguson as expected, but Jimmy Neesham has been ruled out with illness. Daryl Mitchell replaces him.

England welcome back Bairstow and Jordan in place of James Vince and Saqib Mahmood.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Tim Seifert (wk), 4. Colin de Grandhomme, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Daryl Mitchell, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Tim Southee (c), 9. Ish Sodhi, 10. Blair Tickner, 11. Trent Boult.

England: 1. Jonny Bairstow, 2. Tom Banton, 3. Dawid Malan, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Sam Billings (wk), 6. Lewis Gregory, 7. Sam Curran, 8. Chris Jordan, 9. Tom Curran, 10. Matt Parkinson, 11. Pat Brown.

5:31pm

A perfect evening on the cards in Napier! Both captains out in the middle for the toss.

Eoin Morgan calls heads, it's tails and New Zealand win the toss! Tim Southee has no hesitation in bowling first, meaning that the Black Caps will chase for the first time this series.

We'll have the final XIs for you shortly.

PREVIEW

After going 1-0 down in Christchurch, the Black Caps have bounced back in style, with wins in both Wellington and Nelson seeing the hosts take a 2-1 advantage in the best of five series. Victory tonight would see the Black Caps wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Napier is traditionally a batsman's paradise, which could see the Black Caps make changes to their side, weighing up bringing Daryl Mitchell back into the fold.

Elsewhere, Trent Boult returns to the T20 reckoning, in line for his first match in the shortest format since January last year. He comes into the squad for Lockie Ferguson, who is being rested.

England, meanwhile, will have to think about the balance of their side, likely to bring back Jonny Bairstow, leaving the trio of Dawid Malan, James Vince and youngster Tom Banton fighting for two spots in the top three.

We'll have the toss and the final teams shortly.

TEAMS:

New Zealand (possible): 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Tim Seifert (wk), 4. Colin de Grandhomme, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Tim Southee (c), 9. Ish Sodhi, 10. Blair Tickner, 11. Trent Boult.