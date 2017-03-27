LIVE: Black Caps to bowl first against West Indies in first Test of the summer

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day one of the first Test between New Zealand and the West Indies from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates his century against South Africa. Source: Photosport

11:07am: 2 overs, Windies 1/0 - Brathwaite 0*, Powell 1*

Henry sends down a fierce bouncer to Powell third ball of the over that Powell manages to get out of the way of. Fourth ball is a half volley on leg stump that Powell clips off his pad for a the first run of the series. Brathwaite takes guard now, he turns one off his hip but can't beat the fielder. He leaves the last one alone.

11:03am: 1 over, Windies 0/0 - Braithwaite 0*, Powell 0*

Here we go! Trent Boult stands at the top of his mark! Brathwaite on strike - and he lets it go through to the keeper, Blundell with his first take in Test cricket. Brathwaite defends the next one, before letting the rest go through to the keeper. The first over is a maiden. Matt Henry to open up from the other end to Kieran Powell.

10:56am

Both sides out in the middle for the anthems now, play to get underway at 11:00am.

10:37am

Just had a look at the pitch, and it's green. New Zealand's bowlers will be licking their lips ahead of play - but it should brown out nicely throughout the match. The West Indies have confirmed their team, they won't be playing a specialist spin bowler to start the series.

10:30am

It's a beautiful day in Wellington - we're all ready for the toss. Kane Williamson wins and New Zealand will bowl first. Teams to be confirmed shortly.

PRE MATCH

Having not played a Test match since March, Kane Williamson and his men return to white clothing, welcoming the West Indies for the first of two matches.

The Black Caps come into this series on the back of a diet of ODIs, most recently a 2-1 away series loss to India, while the West Indies' most recent occupation was a 1-0 Test win over Zimbabwe last month.

New Zealand have made two changes for this Test, with Matt Henry joining the bowling ranks with Tim Southee unavailable, while a hip injury to BJ Watling sees Tom Blundell make his debut behind the stumps.

The Wellington pitch has a usual shade of green around it, meaning the captain that wins the toss this morning will surely consider it a bowl-first kind of day.

Skipper Kane Williamson stands on the cusp of history, needing just one more Test hundred to overtake Martin Crowe atop the list of most by a New Zealander.

For the West Indies, keep an eye on Sunil Ambris, who scored a sensational 153 in the visitors' tour opener against New Zealand A last week.

TEAMS:

NZ: 1. Jeet Raval, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. Tom Blundell (wk), 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Colin de Grandhomme 9. Matt Henry, 10. Neil Wagner, 11. Trent Boult