LIVE: Black Caps batting hopes take a hit as Taylor gets run out in second ODI at windy Mount

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the second One Day International between the Black Caps and England from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill picks up some runs during the second ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Source: Getty

3.28pm: NZ 70/3 - 20.4 overs; Guptill 46, Latham 9

FOUR! Rashid bowls to Latham and it's a full toss. Latham smacks it through backward square leg for four.

3.24pm: NZ 61/3 - 19 overs; Guptill 44, Latham 2

Another excellent over from England's spin bowler Adil Rashid who only lets in two runs in his over. Martin Guptill and Tom Latham need to get going now, the current run rate is 3.21 an over.

3.11pm: NZ 52/3 - 15.3 overs; Guptill 38, Latham 0

FOUR! Curran bowls to Martin Guptill. A bad delivery here by Curran, short and down leg and Guptill just nips it along to the fine leg boundary.

3.04pm: NZ 48/3 - 14.4 overs; Guptill 34, Taylor 10

WICKET! Oh no! The Black Caps are in real trouble after Willey pulled off a great piece of fielding to run Black Caps' danger man Ross Taylor.

2.59pm: NZ 42/2 - 13 overs; Guptill 30, Taylor 8

A good solid over from England's spin bowler Adil Rashid who only lets in one run in his over. Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor are struggling at the moment to find the boundary.

2.45pm: NZ 34/2 - 9.4 overs; Guptill 26, Taylor 4

QUALITY SHOT! Woakes bowls to Martin Guptill and again he hits a stunning FOUR. Length outside off and Gupttill moves his front leg across before driving through the line, with the ball racing away through wide of mid-off to hit the boundary.

2.41pm: NZ 30/2 - 9 overs; Guptill 22, Taylor 4

FOUR! Willey bowls to Martin Guptill, the Kiwi batsman shows his class smacking the ball over the bowler and wide of mid-on. The Black Caps veterans are building a slow but steady partnership.

2.28pm: NZ 21/2 - 6 overs; Guptill 16, Taylor 2

BACK-TO-BACK FOURS! Woakes bowls to Martin Guptill and he slices it through wide of mid-off in between two fielders. The second boundary of the over he smacks over wide long-on boundary. Maritn Guptill is starting to find his groove.

2.23pm: NZ 12/2 - 5.0 overs; Guptill 8, Taylor 1

England are sharp in the field here. The ball is talking for Willey and Guptill and Taylor are in survival mode, just looking to get established. Just a single to Taylor off the fifth over.

2.16pm: NZ 11/2 - 4.0 overs

New Zealand have made an awful start here, debutant Mark Chapman's gone. He skied a pull shot to mid-wicket where David Willey took a very fine catch running back and Woakes has two. Best mates Guptill and Ross Taylor at the crease.

2.07pm: NZ 6/1 - 1.2 overs

Chris Woakes has struck for England, catching the edge and Munro's gone for 1.

2.03pm: NZ 6/0 - 1 over

Martin Guptill with NZ's first boundary as the Black Caps make a solid start off David Willey. Very windy at the Mount.

1.30pm: Tim Southee is doing the toss for NZ, so it appears Kane Williamson's hamstring hasn't recovered.

He loses, and England put New Zealand into bat.

The visitors have named an unchanged side, while Mark Chapman will bat at three in place of Williamson and Lockie Ferguson replaces Ish Sodhi.

Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain. Source: Photosport

PREVIEW

Mark Chapman has been called into the New Zealand squad ahead of the second one-day international against England after doubt sprouted around the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson.

A hamstring injury threatens to sideline an out-of-form Williamson from today's match at Mount Maunganui.

Coach Mike Hesson said yesterday the 27-year-old skipper would undergo tests, and would have to prove his fitness if he is to play.

"This is just a mild hamstring strain but it's one that obviously he's got to make sure he's 100 per cent ready to go."

Williamson has been below his best in the last month, dismissed for a single-digit score in seven of his last eight innings.

That includes a scratchy 23-ball knock for eight runs in the three-wicket opening win in Hamilton on Sunday.

Former Hong Kong international Chapman, 23, has shone at domestic level this summer and produced some bright cameos on debut for New Zealand in the Twenty20 tri-series.

Seamer Tim Southee will be the captain if Williamson is ruled out.

Hesson says that while the Black Caps' first-up win was satisfying, there was still plenty of room for improvement with both bat and ball.

"There were times through the middle with the ball where we probably gave them a few freebies... we've got to make them take tougher options," he said.

"I thought we bowled and fielded pretty well, it was pretty much a par score."

New Zealand's ability to keep taking wickets throughout the England innings had been critical, he added.

"Even though they can bat to 11, you've still got to start. If you can keep bringing out new guys, you bring yourself some dots, you earn yourself a bit of a reprieve."

While it was concerning to lose wickets in clumps, particularly at the top of the order, Hesson said the Black Caps had recovered well.

"You can't always rely on your top order to set that platform, even though they've done it for the majority of the summer for us.

"It was nice for that middle order to come in and really dominate."

