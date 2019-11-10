LIVE: Black Caps batting in 11-over match that will decide T20 series decider against England

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of this afternoon's fifth and final T20 between the Black Caps and England at Eden Park in Auckland.

3.40pm - And we've just had confirmation it will an 11-overs-a-side game.

3.35pm - The covers are off, the stumps are going in, the start of play is scheduled for 4pm.

3.15pm - We have until 4.47pm to get a game underway, at that point it will abandoned. We're also in the territory where we are losing overs from the match. On a positive, there is a clear patch for central Auckland on the rain radar.

2.45pm - That's the rain radar at 2.21pm but it's pouring in Auckland now.

2.30pm - You get the feeling it will be that sort of day as far as the weather goes. As a rain radar fanatic, there's a band of rain moving over central Auckland and then there's a clear patch after that. I'll screenshot it.

2.25pm - A few spots of rain at Eden Park, fingers crossed we can get play underway. Confirmed the covers are on. There will be a slight delay.

2.12pm - Jimmy Neesham and Scott Kuggeleijn have come in for NZ.

2.10pm - England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and will bowl because of the weather around. James Vince, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid come in for England.

1.45pm - Looks like we'l; have cricket, the covers have come off, the teams are warming up and the toss is set for 2.10pm. The goal is to get play underway at 2.30pm. Fingers crossed the rain holds off.

PREVIEW

After a crushing loss in the fourth T20 just days ago, the Black Caps get a second chance to win their five-match T20 series against England this afternoon although the weather may have the final say.

England recorded an impressive 76-run win over the Black Caps on Friday to level the series at 2-2 heading into today's game.

However, with ran this morning and showers still about now, the chances of getting a result this afternoon are under threat - especially with the forecast not looking promising either.

Interestingly, history favours England heading into today's encounter with the Black Caps winning just one of their last seven T20s in Auckland - against Sri Lanka in January.

England have won their two previous T20s at the ground too - by 32 runs in 2008 and 40 runs in 2013.

SQUADS

NZL: Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner