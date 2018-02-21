LIVE: Black Caps batsmen capitulate, set Australia target of 151 to claim tri-series

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the trans-Tasman T20 tri-series final between New Zealand and Australia from Eden Park, Auckland.

Colin Munro heads back to the dressing room. Source: Photosport

9:08pm: 5 overs, AUS 39/0 - Warner 10*, Short 29*

Australia taking the attack to Boult now. Short goes for the big shot last ball, clearing the rope for the first six of the innings.

AUS need 112 from 15 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

9:04pm: 4 overs, AUS 23/0 - Warner 9*, Short 14*

Australia happy to play risk free cricket at the moment - waiting for the bad balls to put away. The openers have added 23 from the first four overs, compared to the 46 from Guptill and Munro.

AUS need 128 from 16 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

8:56pm: 2 overs, AUS 11/0 - Warner 6*, Short 5*

Here's a surprise - Sodhi with the new ball from the other end. He starts well, with Short unable to beat the infield on the leg side. Third ball is a wrong-un that Short doesn't read at all, hit on the pad. NZ appeal but the ball clearly pitching outside leg.

Short cuts the next ball for four to get off the mark. The batsmen pinch a single from the next ball - Warner to face the final ball of the over. Dot ball to finish, five from Sodhi's first over.

AUS need140 runs from 18 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

8:52pm: 1 over, AUS 6/0 - Warner 6*, Short 0*

Right then, New Zealand begin their defense of 151. Boult with the ball, David Warner on strike.

First ball is full, and swings, Warner can only defend. Second ball is short and Warner pulls for four! First runs for Australia!

Warner goes again next ball, he looks for the boundary but the ball pitches, Williamson keeps it to just two.

Boult follows up with a swinging yorker, Warner defends. Another dot ball next as Warner defends to point, make that three dots to finish the first over.

AUS need 145 runs from 19 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

8:36pm: 20 overs, NZ 150/9 0 Taylor 43*, Boult 1*

Tye to bowl the final over, Sodhi to face. First ball is six from the tail ender! What a shot from Sodhi!

Single next ball, what can Taylor do with the last four balls? He digs out a yorker for a single. Sodhi back on strike, three balls left.

WICKET! Bowled 'em. Sodhi goes for a fighting 13. Trent Boult the last man.

Boult gets a single, Taylor to face the last ball - he's hit on the head! That's got to hurt, but Taylor looks alright. New Zealand post 150/9 from their 20 overs.

8:32pm: 19 overs, NZ 140/8 - Taylor 42*, Sodhi 6*

Stoinis comes back for his last over and Taylor breaks the shackles! He smokes a huge six straight down the ground, 91 metres in fact. Stoinis responds well though, with two dot balls and nearly running Sodhi out in the process.

The batsmen manage to steal two on the fourth ball of the over. Stoinis bowls an overhead wide next ball, before Taylor clubs another ball out to the legside boundary, the batsmen get two more. Eleven from this over with one ball left.

Slower ball from Stoinis to finish.

8:24pm: 17 overs, NZ 127/8 - Taylor 31*, Sodhi 5*

Taylor manages to keep the score ticking along, moving along to 31. This partnership is 17 - they'll be hoping for at least 150 as a target to defend.

8:14pm: 15 overs, NZ 116/8 - Taylor 24*, Sodhi 1*

New Zealand looking in doubt of even batting out their 20 overs at the moment. Taylor seemingly the only hope of a defendable score. Five overs to go.

8:09pm: 13.4 overs, NZ 110/8 - Taylor 20*, Sodhi 0*

WICKET! Southee holes out this time. He hits Richardson for four through midwicket, but tries to go again next ball, sending a catch down to Maxwell at long on.

Southee out for five, NZ need a miracle as Ish Sodhi comes to the crease.

8:03pm: 12.4 overs, NZ 101/7 - Taylor 16*, Southee 0*

WICKET! Seifert's goes! A yorker from Stoinis completely undoes the Black Caps' wicketkeeper, crashing into the stumps.

Just three for Seifert, Tim Southee the next batsman.

8:00pm: 12 overs, NZ 100/6 - Taylor 15*, Seifert 3*

Ashton Agar finishes his spell as the 100 comes up for New Zealand. A brilliant display from Agar, finishing with 3-27 from four overs.

Taylor and Seifert trying to keep the scoreboard ticking over, hoping for a huge finish with eight overs left.

7:53pm: 10.2 overs, NZ 93/6 - Taylor 11*, Seifert 0*

WICKET! Golden duck for Santner! Tye bowls a bouncer that Santner has a swing at, managing a glove through to Carey behind the stumps.

Tim Seifert in as the Black Caps really need a partnership.

7:50pm: 9.5 overs, NZ 91/5 - Taylor 9*, Santner 0*

WICKET! Another one for Agar and it's the big wicket of de Grandhomme! He tries to hit Agar over long on, but drags the ball straight to Maxwell on the boundary.

He goes for 10, Mitchell Santner the new man.

7:43pm: 8.1 overs, NZ 75/4 - Taylor 3*, de Grandhomme 0*

Huge loss for Australia as Chris Lynn leaves the field with what looks like a shoulder injury. He's had horrible injuries in recent times, and it looks like another issue here after diving for a ball.

That could be the end of his night, if not summer.

7:40pm: 8 overs, NZ 73/4 - Taylor 1*, de Grandhomme 0*

WICKET! Another one goes! Chapman plays a sweep to a fuller ball from Agar, but is struck on the pad and given out LBW. He refers the decision, did the ball pitch outside the leg stump?

That's dead, NZ lose their review as Chapman goes for eight. Colin de Grandhomme next in.

7:36pm: 7.4 overs, NZ 72/3 - Chapman 8*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Agar gets rid of Williamson. He tosses up a slower delivery that Williamson dances right past, with the ball crashing into the off stump.

Williamson out for nine, Ross Taylor the new man.

7:32pm: 7 overs, NZ 68/2 - Williamson 6*, Chapman 7*

This pair lacking the power to clear the rope from ball one - but have both started with a boundary. The Australians are now hunting singles in the field, stopping Williamson and Chapman from pinching easy runs.

7:26pm: 5.2 overs, NZ 59/2 - Williamson 4*, Chapman 0*

WICKET! Munro falls! Richardson comes into the attack and Munro launches him for six over long on. He tries the same next ball but drags it to Agar on the edge of the circle.

Munro out for 29, Mark Chapman the next man to the crease.

7:20pm: 4.3 overs, NZ 48/1 - Munro 23*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Stanlake comes back into the attack and strikes for Australia! He pitches one just back of a length, and Guptill charges looking to clear mid off. He doesn't strike the ball cleanly, skewing a catch to Warner on the edge of the circle.

Guptill goes for 21, Kane Williamson replaces him.

7:17pm: 4 overs, NZ 46/0 - Guptill 20*, Munro 22*

Australia look to put the breaks on the innings now, Ashton Agar to bowl in just the fourth over. No luck first up, with Guptill dragging one for six first ball!

Agar under pressure now, and he responds well with a flatter ball that Guptill can't get away. He does give away a run from the third ball to Guptill. Munro takes another single next ball - this pair doing well to rotate the strike.

Three runs from the over after the six, nine from it.

7:13pm: 3 overs, NZ 37/0 - Guptill 12*, Munro 21*

Munro hammers three fours in a row off Tye's first over, before getting a single from the fifth ball of the over. Guptill finishes the over by stealing another single.

7:09pm: 2 overs, NZ 22/0 - Guptill 10*, Munro 8*

Kane Richardson with the ball from the other end. Munro tucks a single away into the leg side. Guptill on strike again and it's another play and miss to a ball outside the off stump from the right hander.

He gets the next one though! He walks down at Richardson and smashes the ball through mid off for four - his first of the night. Richardson fires one in at the pads, but Guptill gets a tickle down to fine leg for another boundary!

Last ball of the over and Guptill steals another single.

7:04pm: 1 over, NZ 12/0 - Guptill 1*, Munro 7*

First ball is wide! The keeper misses it completely and it goes down to Richardson at a very fine third man. The batsmen get a single as well, so two wides to open the scoring. Munro on strike - his first ball is defended to cover.

Stanlake pitches one outside leg that Munro swings at, striking him on the pad, the batsmen run a leg-bye. Guptill back on strike. Another away swinger from Stanlake, Guptill plays and misses. Next ball is defended into the leg side by Guptill, the batsmen get a run - the first off the bat in this match.

Munro on strike again, two out on the boundary. Munro goes high! Is it a catch? No! First six of the evening from Munro! One handed catch dropped in the crowd too! Stanlake follows up with a wide down leg - quickly turning into a very good over for New Zealand!

The batsmen get a single to cover to finish the over, 12 from it.

6:59pm

Here we go! Martin Guptill on strike Billy Stanlake with the new ball in hand.

6:57pm

The umpires make their way to the middle, followed by the Australians. Finally Martin Guptill and Colin Munro stride out to the crease. The Black Caps will be looking for another solid start from this pair.

6:48pm

Not long to go now until the first ball is bowled. Should they win tonight, Australia will not only take home the tri-series trophy, but also rise to number one in the world rankings. A lot on the line for the Black Caps tonight.

6:35pm

Both sides are unchanged from their last respective matches:

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Tim Seifert (wk), 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

AUS: 1. David Warner (c), 2. D'Arcy Short, 3. Chris Lynn, 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. Aaron Finch, 6. Marcus Stoinis, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Ashton Agar, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Kane Richardson, 11. Billy Stanlake.

6:30pm

The bad weather has stayed away and we're surely in for another great night of cricket. Both captains are out in the middle for the toss. David Warner calls wrong, Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bat first!

Final teams to be confirmed shortly.

PRE MATCH

After Australia swept all before them in the round robin stage of this tri-series, the Black Caps did enough in their two run loss to England on Sunday to seal their place in tonight's final.

The two sides met on this ground a week ago, with the Eden Park faithful witnessing a world record T20 run chase by Australia - reeling in New Zealand's 243/6 with more than an over to spare to win by five wickets.

If that game was any sort of benchmark, then tonight should be just as good - with this match taking place on the same ground, and on the same pitch.

For New Zealand, don't expect too many changes from the side that contested the last match, with Mitchell Santner the only predicted change from the last time these two sides met, coming at the expense of Ben Wheeler.