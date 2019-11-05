LIVE: Black Caps bat first in third T20 against England

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW’s live updates of the third T20 international between New Zealand and England from Nelson.

2:45pm: 9 overs, NZ 84/3 - de Grandhomme 28*, Taylor 3*

Parkinson's second over in international cricket is welcomed by the most perfect lofted six over cover from de Grandhomme! Parkinson comes back well though, the rest of the over going for one, two, a wide and three dots.

2:36pm: 7.5 overs - NZ 69/3 - de Grandhomme 19*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Strap yourselves in folks, because de Grandhomme is starting to fire! Mahmoods second over is hit for 15, de Grandhomme with two fours and a six.

Debutant Matt Parkinson comes into the attack, for a bit of spin. He strikes with his fifth ball too! Seifert goes for a ridiculous switch hit, with the ball turning through his legs, onto the stumps. Seifert out for seven.

Ross Taylor replaces him.

2:29pm: 6 overs - NZ 52/2 - Seifert 5*, de Grandhomme 4*

Brown bowls the last over of the power play, and gives away just five. Seifert does well to hit back over the bowlers head for four, but a moral victory for Brown nonetheless.

2:22pm: 4.3 overs - NZ 42/2 - Seifert 1*, de Grandhomme 0*

WICKET! Curran strikes with the ball now! Another slower ball, and Munro can't time it. The ball loops up to short third man, where Mahmood makes a good catch moving forward.

Colin de Grandhomme the new batsman.

2:17pm: 3.5 overs - NZ 40/1 - Munro 5*, Seifert 0*

WICKET! Mahmood comes into the attack, and his first three balls are dispatched to the boundary by Guptill. Eoin Morgan is rotating his bowlers, and brings Pat Brown on for the fourth over. Chance of a run out, but wicketkeeper Billings can't deflect the ball onto the stumps with his foot.

Brown tries to bounce Guptill, but doesn't have the pace. Guptill pulls comfortably for another boundary. Brown goes for the slower ball, and Guptill gets a good piece of it, Tom Curran does brilliantly running backwards to take the catch!

Guptill goes for 33 from 17, Tim Seifert the new man.

2:08pm: 2 overs, NZ 19/0 - Munro 3*, Guptill 15*

Tom Curran takes the ball from the other end, Munro again works a single into leg from the first ball. Second ball defended by Guptill, third ball is a play and miss. Bit of movement from Curran.

Fourth ball is back of a length and straight, Guptill works off his hip, beats short fine leg and picks up a boundary for his troubles. Curran goes fuller as a follow up, but the same result! Guptill again flicks the ball past short fine leg to the boundary! Guptill pushes one down the ground for a single to finish the over.

Great start by NZ!

2:03pm: 1 over, NZ 9/0 - Munro 2*, Guptill 6*

First ball is on middle from Curran, Munro charges and gets a single out to the man in the deep on the leg side. Guptill to face his first now, he works off his hip to mid on, where a misfield gives him a single. Both batsmen off the mark.

Munro works another one to leg for another single. Fourth ball is pitched up and Guptill whips it off his pads, over square leg for the first boundary of the day!

Another single from the fifth ball, good strike rotation so far. A leg bye to finish the first over.

1:59pm: Here we go then! Colin Munro to face first, Sam Curran with ball in hand for England.

1.55pm: It's a lovely day in Nelson. Hopefully we're in for a cracker of a match.

Toss: Tim Southee wins, and NZ will bat. Blair Tickner comes in for Daryl Mitchell.

Three changes for England, Tom Banton, Chris Parkinson and Tom Curran come into the XI for Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan. Banton and Parkinson are making their debuts.

Preview: New Zealand bounced back in Wellington from a first-up loss with an impressive performance to level the series but with both teams preparing for next year’s World T20 in Australia, changes could be made.

The Black Caps have slightly less room to make changes with a 13-man squad but Scott Kuggeleijn or medium pacer Blair Tickner could be included if selectors want another look at their prowess in the shortest form.

The match will be Lockie Ferguson’s last for the series, with Trent Boult replacing him for the final two matches.

For England, Tom Banton will replace the rested Jonny Bairstow, while leg-spinner Matt Parkinson could also be included if England want to experiment.

Match 1: England won by seven wickets.