LIVE: Black Caps bat first in search of series sealing T20 victory over Windies

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second Twenty20 clash between the Black Caps and the West Indies from Bay Oval, Tauranga.

The youngster was a standout for NZ in their opening T20 win against the Windies.

Glenn Phillips batting against the West Indies.

Source: Photosport

6:43pm

It's starting to spit a few drops of rain, hopefully the bad weather stays away to get some cricket in.

6:35pm

Final teams to be confirmed shortly. New Zealand have made the one change, with Kane Williamson replacing Ross Taylor.

For the Windies, Shimron Hetmyer will debut in place of Jason Mohammed, while Sheldon Cotterell replaces Jerome Taylor in the bowling ranks.

6:32pm

It's a grey night in Tauranga, a nice cloud covering over Bay Oval. Both captains are out for the toss. Carlos Brathwaite calls correctly and the West Indies will bowl first.

PRE MATCH:

After a convincing win in the opening match in Nelson, New Zealand can seal the three match series with victory against the under strength Windies tonight.

The home side are bolstered by the return of Kane Williamson to the side, expected to slot in at number three in the batting order.

For the Windies, they'll be hoping their big guns fire, with the likes of Chris Gayle and Shai Hope yet to really register a score of note on this tour.

TEAMS:

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Glenn Phillips, 5. Tom Bruce, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Doug Bracewell, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Seth Rance.

WI: 1. Chris Gayle, 2. Chadwick Walton (wk), 3. Andre Fletcher, 4. Shai Hope, 5. Shimron Hetmyer 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Carlos Brathwaite (c), 8. Ashley Nurse, 9. Sheldon Cotterell, 10. Kesrick Williams, 11. Samuel Badree

Black Caps

