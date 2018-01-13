LIVE: Black Caps bat first in search of ODI series win against Pakistan

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan from University Oval, Dunedin.

Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan Source: Photosport

10:57am

Pakistan have finished their warm-up, and are in a huddle on the edge of the boundary. This is do or die for the tourists to keep the series alive. The umpires make their way out to the middle, followed by the players.

Martin Guptill takes guard for the Black Caps, Mohammad Amir will take the new ball.

10:35am

New Zealand are unchanged, with Todd Astle keeping his place ahead of Colin de Grandhomme. Meanwhile, Pakistan welcome back Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Todd Astle, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

PAK: 1. Azhar Ali, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Rumman Raes.



10:32am

Kane Williamson wins the toss and New Zealand will bat first. The Black Caps skipper says he wants to get first use of the dry-looking pitch. Final teams to be confirmed shortly.

10:30am

Good morning! University Oval is a picture this morning, a slight covering of cloud - but (fingers crossed) no rain. Both captains out for the toss shortly.

PRE MATCH

After two rain affected matches, New Zealand hold a 2-0 lead in the five match series, looking to seal the series with a win today, as well as bring up their 10th straight victory across all formats.

The stats don't read well for Pakistan, with the Black Caps having claimed victory in their last eight ODI matches against the visitors.

The Black Caps welcome Colin de Grandhomme back into their ranks, with the all-rounder returning from bereavement leave after the passing of his father in Zimbabwe.

Pakistan on the other hand, will be relying on their top order batsmen to stand up today, with the visitors' best batsmen failing to fire so far on their short tour.

The visitors could be aided by the return of opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, who missed the last match in Nelson.

TEAMS (possible)

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.