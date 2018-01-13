 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


LIVE: Black Caps bat first in search of ODI series win against Pakistan

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan from University Oval, Dunedin.

Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

Source: Photosport

10:57am

Pakistan have finished their warm-up, and are in a huddle on the edge of the boundary. This is do or die for the tourists to keep the series alive. The umpires make their way out to the middle, followed by the players.

Martin Guptill takes guard for the Black Caps, Mohammad Amir will take the new ball.

10:35am

New Zealand are unchanged, with Todd Astle keeping his place ahead of Colin de Grandhomme. Meanwhile, Pakistan welcome back Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Todd Astle, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

PAK: 1. Azhar Ali, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Rumman Raes.

10:32am

Kane Williamson wins the toss and New Zealand will bat first. The Black Caps skipper says he wants to get first use of the dry-looking pitch. Final teams to be confirmed shortly.

10:30am

Good morning! University Oval is a picture this morning, a slight covering of cloud - but (fingers crossed) no rain. Both captains out for the toss shortly.

PRE MATCH

After two rain affected matches, New Zealand hold a 2-0 lead in the five match series, looking to seal the series with a win today, as well as bring up their 10th straight victory across all formats.

The stats don't read well for Pakistan, with the Black Caps having claimed victory in their last eight ODI matches against the visitors.

The Black Caps welcome Colin de Grandhomme back into their ranks, with the all-rounder returning from bereavement leave after the passing of his father in Zimbabwe.

Pakistan on the other hand, will be relying on their top order batsmen to stand up today, with the visitors' best batsmen failing to fire so far on their short tour.

The visitors could be aided by the return of opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, who missed the last match in Nelson.

TEAMS (possible)

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

PAK: 1. Azhar Ali, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Rumman Raes.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


00:30
2
The Spaniard edged Dutch player Robin Haase 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 in Auckland.

'I feel good being here in Auckland' - Roberto Bautista Agut desperate for ASB Classic crown

00:30
3
The former England batsman's innings lead his side to a 23-run win over the Melbourne Renegades.

Kevin Pietersen's masterclass leads Melbourne Stars to BBL derby win

00:32
4
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'Joshua's style is perfect for Joseph Parker' - Kiwi will claim heavyweight superfight, says David Higgins

5
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at Barclays Center on January 16, 2016 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder to defend WBC title against Luis Ortiz

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 