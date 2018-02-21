 

LIVE: Black Caps to bat first against England in Mount Maunganui, Kane Williamson out injured

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the second One Day International between the Black Caps and England from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain.

Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain.

1.30pm: Tim Southee is doing the toss for NZ, so it appears Kane Williamson's hamstring hasn't recovered.

He loses, and England put New Zealand into bat.

The visitors have named an unchanged side, while Mark Chapman will bat at three in place of Williamson and Lockie Ferguson replaces Ish Sodhi. 

Mark Chapman has been called into the New Zealand squad ahead of the second one-day international against England after doubt sprouted around the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson.

A hamstring injury threatens to sideline an out-of-form Williamson from today's match at Mount Maunganui.

Coach Mike Hesson said yesterday the 27-year-old skipper would undergo tests, and would have to prove his fitness if he is to play.

"This is just a mild hamstring strain but it's one that obviously he's got to make sure he's 100 per cent ready to go."

Williamson has been below his best in the last month, dismissed for a single-digit score in seven of his last eight innings.

That includes a scratchy 23-ball knock for eight runs in the three-wicket opening win in Hamilton on Sunday.

Former Hong Kong international Chapman, 23, has shone at domestic level this summer and produced some bright cameos on debut for New Zealand in the Twenty20 tri-series.

Seamer Tim Southee will be the captain if Williamson is ruled out.

Hesson says that while the Black Caps' first-up win was satisfying, there was still plenty of room for improvement with both bat and ball.

"There were times through the middle with the ball where we probably gave them a few freebies... we've got to make them take tougher options," he said.

"I thought we bowled and fielded pretty well, it was pretty much a par score."

New Zealand's ability to keep taking wickets throughout the England innings had been critical, he added.

"Even though they can bat to 11, you've still got to start. If you can keep bringing out new guys, you bring yourself some dots, you earn yourself a bit of a reprieve."

While it was concerning to lose wickets in clumps, particularly at the top of the order, Hesson said the Black Caps had recovered well.

"You can't always rely on your top order to set that platform, even though they've done it for the majority of the summer for us.

"It was nice for that middle order to come in and really dominate."

