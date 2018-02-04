 

LIVE: Black Caps bat first against Australia in explosive T20 tri-series finale

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the trans-Tasman T20 tri-series final between New Zealand and Australia from Eden Park, Auckland.

The Black Caps' all-rounder was top scorer for NZ in their seven-wicket loss last night.

Colin de Grandhomme

6:59pm

Here we go! Martin Guptill on strike Billy Stanlake with the new ball in hand.

6:57pm

The umpires make their way to the middle, followed by the Australians. Finally Martin Guptill and Colin Munro stride out to the crease. The Black Caps will be looking for another solid start from this pair.

6:48pm

Not long to go now until the first ball is bowled. Should they win tonight, Australia will not only take home the tri-series trophy, but also rise to number one in the world rankings. A lot on the line for the Black Caps tonight.

6:35pm

Both sides are unchanged from their last respective matches:

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Tim Seifert (wk), 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

AUS: 1. David Warner (c), 2. D'Arcy Short, 3. Chris Lynn, 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. Aaron Finch, 6. Marcus Stoinis, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Ashton Agar, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Kane Richardson, 11. Billy Stanlake.

6:30pm

The bad weather has stayed away and we're surely in for another great night of cricket. Both captains are out in the middle for the toss. David Warner calls wrong, Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bat first!

PRE MATCH

After Australia swept all before them in the round robin stage of this tri-series, the Black Caps did enough in their two run loss to England on Sunday to seal their place in tonight's final.

The two sides met on this ground a week ago, with the Eden Park faithful witnessing a world record T20 run chase by Australia - reeling in New Zealand's 243/6 with more than an over to spare to win by five wickets.

If that game was any sort of benchmark, then tonight should be just as good - with this match taking place on the same ground, and on the same pitch.

For New Zealand, don't expect too many changes from the side that contested the last match, with Mitchell Santner the only predicted change from the last time these two sides met, coming at the expense of Ben Wheeler.

The Australians won't change a winning side, expected to name the same team that bought them success on this ground last week.

Black Caps

