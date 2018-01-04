LIVE: Black Caps await their fate in Indian Premier League auction

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Indian Premier League player auction, where our Black Caps stars will pocket huge paydays.

Source: Photosport

5:26pm

Around five minutes until the auction begins. The first batch of marquee players includes the likes of Starc, Gayle and Ben Stokes. Kane Williamson is the first Kiwi up, in marquee group two.

4:59pm

Not long to go now, former Black Caps captain and now coach of the Chennai Super Kings, Stephen Fleming, is in attendance.

4:30pm

Right then, the first group to be auctioned off are the "marquee players." The only Kiwi in the first group is Kane Williamson, who will be the 16th player up for sale.

Before him, the likes of Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc will be up, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the first player up for sale.



4:00pm

After a season where the Black Caps have conquered all before them, several players may find themselves with considerably heavier pockets.

A total of 24 Kiwis are up for sale, with returning veterans Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum and Trent Boult looking to pick up new deals, while the top ranked batting and bowling duo of Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi are hopeful of their first IPL stints.

It's not just Kiwi players that'll be up for grabs for the eight franchises though, with 578 players in total on offer.

Foreign superstars such as Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc are just some of the names who'll also be in line for a whopping sum, should their services be purchased.