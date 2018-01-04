 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


LIVE: Black Caps await their fate in Indian Premier League auction

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Indian Premier League player auction, where our Black Caps stars will pocket huge paydays.

Blackcaps team photo. West Indies tour of New Zealand. International Twenty-20 Cricket. 3rd T20. Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday 3 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Source: Photosport

5:26pm

Around five minutes until the auction begins. The first batch of marquee players includes the likes of Starc, Gayle and Ben Stokes. Kane Williamson is the first Kiwi up, in marquee group two.

4:59pm

Not long to go now, former Black Caps captain and now coach of the Chennai Super Kings, Stephen Fleming, is in attendance.

4:30pm

Right then, the first group to be auctioned off are the "marquee players." The only Kiwi in the first group is Kane Williamson, who will be the 16th player up for sale.

Before him, the likes of Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc will be up, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the first player up for sale.
 

4:00pm

After a season where the Black Caps have conquered all before them, several players may find themselves with considerably heavier pockets.

A total of 24 Kiwis are up for sale, with returning veterans Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum and Trent Boult looking to pick up new deals, while the top ranked batting and bowling duo of Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi are hopeful of their first IPL stints.

The Black Caps' star is in hot demand and could be in line for a lucrative payday.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's not just Kiwi players that'll be up for grabs for the eight franchises though, with 578 players in total on offer.

Foreign superstars such as Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc are just some of the names who'll also be in line for a whopping sum, should their services be purchased.

The Indian Premier League auction begins at 4:30pm NZT.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Blackcaps team photo. West Indies tour of New Zealand. International Twenty-20 Cricket. 3rd T20. Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday 3 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps await their fate in Indian Premier League auction

2
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei suffers serious injury at Salford

3
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Kalyn Ponga of the Cowboys is tackled by Brock Lamb of the Knights during the round eight NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Newcastle Knights at 1300SMILES Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

'I didn't find it tough' - NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga on choosing Australia over NZ

00:15
4
The former world number one finished -1 at Torey Pines.

Final hole birdie sees Tiger Woods make cut to survive in San Diego

5
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 25: Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on January 25, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee still in contention at Torrey Pines PGA event

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 