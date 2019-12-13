TODAY |

LIVE: Black Caps add second wicket after relentless Wagner knocks over Australian centurion

Source:  1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand from Perth Stadium.

Matthew Wade thought he could leave Southee's ball outside off stump - instead he was left looking dumbfounded. Source: SKY

AUS: 337/6 (Paine 15, Cummins 5) after 117 overs

New Zealand added a second wicket in the first session on day two, as Travis Head joined Marnus Labuschagne in the pavillion.

Shortly after bringing up his half century, Head creamed a full wide delivery to Mitchell Santner at cover.

The wicket was just reward for the Black Caps after the lion-hearted Neil Wagner led the NZ effort with a nine-over spell in 47 degrees.

AUS: 302/5 (Head 40, Paine 1) after 103 overs

Neil Wagner. Source: Photosport

Relentless, indefatiguable. You run out of words to describe Neil Wagner's lion-hearted efforts but the left-armer was again at the forefront of the NZ effort in Perth as the odds mounted against the Black Caps. 

With a pitch temperature of 47 degrees, Lockie Ferguson's injury reducing NZ to a four-man attack and Marnus Labuschagne looking imperious, Wagner charged in and simply would not be denied.

His reward came on the stroke of drinks when Labuschagne, his footwork having been muddled by Wagner's constant barrage of bouncers, went too far across to a Wagner delivery from around-the-wicket and had his leg stump knocked over.

Wagner has figures of three for 72 after that dismissal.

The Australian opener was deceived by a slower ball before Wagner took an incredible one-handed return catch sliding on his knees. Source: SKY

AUS: 248/4 (Labuschagne 110, Head 20) at stumps on day one after 90 overs 

Cricket
Black Caps
Australia
