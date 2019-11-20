TODAY |

LIVE: Australia vs New Zealand - Ferguson to debut as hosts win toss and bat

Source:  1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand from Perth Stadium.

Lockie Ferguson. Source: Photosport

5.32pm - Ferguson will debut, says Kane Williamson, who adds that he would have batted as well.

5.30pm - Australia has won the toss and will bat in searing heat.

5:27pm - According to Fox Cricket, Lockie Ferguson will make his Test debut with Trent Boult not recovering from his rib injury in time to take his place in the XI. We'll have that confirmed at the toss shortly.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitch Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Neil Wagner

Australia: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood.

NZ's slip cordon appeals.

