LIVE: Aussies riled by DRS controversy as Black Caps limp through to lunch

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the third day of the Boxing Day Test.

Mitchell Santner. Source: Photosport

NZ 102/6 (Latham 42, Santner 1) after 42 overs

New Zealand has limped through to lunch on day three at the MCG, but it was not without controversy as Mitchell Santner was given an apparent reprieve by DRS.

Just two balls into his innings, Santner was struck on the wristband of his glove by a Mitchell Starc bouncer, with the ball ballooning to leg gully.

Australia reviewed the not out decision, with replays showing it struck the wristband, which is considered part of the glove.

Despite those replays, the third umpire stayed with the onfield decision, prompting a clearly frustrated Tim Paine to discuss the decision with Marais Erasmus for an extended period.

Santner had come to the wicket after Colin de Gradhomme was undone by a back-of-a-length delivery from Starc that bounced and went across him.

The NZ allrounder couldn't deal with the bounce with the ball looping off the shoulder of the bat to David Warner in the gully.

NZ 62/5 (Latham 16, de Grandhomme 1) after 26 overs

BJ Watling has so often been the man to lead a rearguard action for New Zealand, but it wasn't to be at the MCG as he fell to a peach of a delivery from James Pattinson.

Pattinson delivered a superb leg cutter that bounced, caught the shoulder of the bat and flew to first slip where Joe Burns took the catch.

It could have been even worse for New Zealand, with Steve Smith putting down Tom Latham at second slip earlier in teh day.

The former Australia captain dived to his right and put down a chance that would have been more simple for Burns at first slip.

NZ 51/4 (Latham 9, Watling 4) after 21 overs

The Black Caps have made a nightmare start to the third day after losing Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in successive deliveries off Pat Cummins.

Taylor was caught at first slip by Joe Burns, after edging to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip, who parried the ball up to his teammate.

Cummins trapped Nicholls in front next ball from around the wicket and the Black Caps batsman reviewed but the DRS found that it was umpire's call on height.