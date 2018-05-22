 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'Little flash, lots of substance' - Kane Williamson named captain of IPL team of the year

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has been recognised for his stellar Indian Premier League season after being named captain of the team of the year.

Kane Williamson sunrisers ipl

Kane Williamson plays a shot for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Source: Getty

Williamson had the second-most runs in the regular season, knocking 661 at an average of 60.09 alongside a strike rate of 143 in 14 innings for table-topping Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Kiwi batsman picked up eight half-centuries throughout the round robin.

His performances led to ESPN's Cricinfo naming Williamson the skipper of its IPL team of the year, where selections were based on Smart Stats - a new analytical process for T20 cricket which examines a batsman's strike rate at various parts of the innings, and dot ball percentage.

"Williamson was hard to dismiss and would bat smart: at a reliable pace in demanding conditions or in a small chase, and surprisingly faster when the situation needed it," the website wrote.

"Typical Williamson: little flash, lots of substance."

Williamson's role for Sunrisers grew heading into the season after former captain David Warner was banned for his involvement in the Australian ball-tampering saga.

With Williamson steadying the ship, the Sunrisers went on to collect nine wins from 14 games to finish top of the table, making a name for themselves in the process as time and time again they managed to defend low totals.

West Indies allrounder Sunil Narine, Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan and Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye were the other internationals named in the team of the year.

ESPN CricInfo IPL team of 2018

1. KL Rahul, 2. Sunil Narine, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ambati Rayudu, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6. Dinesh Karthik, 7. MS Dhoni, 8. Rashid Khan, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Umesh Yadav, 11. Jasprit Bumrah

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
Frizell thought Highlanders manager Paul McLauglan was pranking him.

Watch: 'I gave back the phone thinking it wasn't for me!' Shannon Frizell shares hilarious story of life-changing call from ABs selectors

00:48
2
The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

3
Kane Williamson sunrisers ipl

'Little flash, lots of substance' - Kane Williamson named captain of IPL team of the year


00:27
4
The All Blacks prop is apparently unfazed by his two week Super Rugby suspension.

Watch: Suspended Owen Franks ‘up at 5:30am eating steak for brekky' says Richie Mo’unga

01:02
5
s

'It's pretty cool!' Giggly Shannon Frizell in disbelief over All Blacks selection

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

The are a couple of glaring differences in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

06:14
What can go wrong when you buy land? Can you assume it’s fit to build on? How can you find out first?

Get good advice before you buy a section - Fair Go's tips after Christchurch couple found material buried on their lot

Fair Go has provided a useful due diligence checklist.


00:21
Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.


01:33
1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Severe thunderstorms could hit Auckland, much of North Island overnight with rain and damaging wind gusts over 110km/h

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place.

01:18
Ms Ardern said the $100m “was not actually allocated to any specific project”.

'Why did her Budget take $100 million out of mental health?' Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern engage in tense exchange over priorities

Jacinda Ardern said the $100m "was not actually allocated to any specific project",


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 