Listen: 'We saw you cry on the telly' - England fans taunt Steve Smith on Test cricket return

Steve Smith copped it from all angles during his knock of 144 on the first day of the 2019 Ashes in Birmingham, subject to taunts from England's Barmy Army at Edgbaston.

As Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft made their Test cricket comebacks after their ball tampering bans last year, the trio faced hostility from the passionate England support.

Opening the batting, Warner and Bancroft were on the receiving end of a chorus of boos from the Birmingham faithful, who then sung 'Same old Warner, always cheating', in the left hander's direction.

When Smith strode to the wicket at 17-2, fans flared up once again with the boos, this time singing, 'We saw you cry on the telly', to the tune of Guantanamera by Jose Marti - a reference to the former captain and vice-captain's teary press conferences on their returns to Australia last year.

Smith fell for 144, Australia all out for 284 in Birmingham. Source: SKY

Smith would have the last laugh, though, going on to score 144 runs as Australia posted 284 from their first innings, England reaching 10-0 in reply after day one.

Smith donned the whites for the first time since last year's ball tampering scandal. Source: SKY
