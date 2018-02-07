Listen: Former Black Cap says Kane Williamson, coach Mike Hesson should be dropped from T20 squad

Former Black Cap Simon Doull says current captain Kane Williamson and coach Mike Hesson should be cut from the New Zealand T20 setup, with better specialists required for the team to progress.

After a seven wicket loss to Australia to start the T20 tri-series, Doull told NZME's Radio Sport this morning that the Black Caps are being found out in the shortest form of the game when the pressure is on.

The commentator said while both are fantastic contributors to the team for ODI and Test cricket, a coach and captain with better understanding of Twenty20 strategies needs to be called in.

"If Kane Williamson doesn't open in T20 he shouldn't be playing," Doull said.

"His record opening is very good, at three and four it's not that great. But he shouldn't be in the T20 side, there's a lot shouldn't be in the T20 side."

Williamson averages 38 runs as a T20 opener and 22 runs outside of that spot - those numbers were further backed in his latest outing against Australia when he was dismissed for eight runs off 21 delivers batting at three.

Doull said Hesson's axing would finally give the coach some well-earned time off.

"He's a great coach who has done an amazing job, and has really grown into the job," Doull said.

"But he gets very little time off, only a small amount of time with his family. Give him T20 completely off, get a new coach, new ideas, a new bunch of players."

For replacements, the former medium pace bowler had a couple of names in mind.

Doull said current opener Martin Guptill would "relish the captaincy and responsibility" while someone such as former captain Dan Vettori should be looked to coach the side, having gained experience in the short format from coaching in the BBL and IPL.

"(The coach) probably needs to have played the game to understand it a bit better. The Northern Knights had Gareth Hopkins solely as their T20 coach and he played until recently. The rest of the coaches around the country are a bit older, out of touch with T20."