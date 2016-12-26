 

Light rain forces early tea break on Day One of MCG Test between Australia, Pakistan

AAP

Paceman Jackson Bird struck twice after lunch to give Australia the upper hand at tea on day one of the Boxing Day Test.

Hazlewood reduced Pakistan to 60/2 before lunch to give the Baggy Greens the advantage early on Day One of the MCG Test.
Source: SKY

Light rain meant tea was taken seven minutes early, with Pakistan 4-142 after winning the toss.

Opener Azhar Ali had anchored the innings with 66 in the gloomy conditions, while first-Test hero Asad Shafiq was four not out.

Bird produced a superb delivery to bowl Younis Khan between bat and pad for 21.

Nic Maddinson then took an outstanding reflex catch at short leg off Bird's bowling to send captain Misbah-ul-Haq on his way for 11.

The umpires reviewed Maddinson's catch before confirming the dismissal, with the fielder just getting his fingers under the ball.

Rain is forecast on every day of the Test and the weather radar suggested the delay would probably last beyond the tea break.

The main MCG lights were on at noon.

Earlier, opening bowler Josh Hazlewood struck with the last ball before lunch to give Australia a slight early advantage.

Pakistan went into the first break at 2-60, with Australian captain Steve Smith ending the session by also taking a low, finger-tip catch at second slip to dismiss No.3 Babar Azam for 23.

The introduction of spinner Nathan Lyon into the attack after less than an hour of play paid immediate dividends when he dismissed Sami Aslam for nine.

Thanks to one of the locals, it was already an eventful last over of the morning session before Babar's dismissal.

Just as Hazlewood was bowling his third delivery, Azhar pulled away from the crease because a fly was buzzing inside his helmet.

The Australian quick was not impressed and the umpires spoke to Azhar, who protested his case.

The ball was re-bowled and Azhar drove it into the covers for three.

But Hazlewood was rewarded for some tight bowling when Smith just managed to snare Babar's edge.

Lyon had been the shining light in the humid conditions as Pakistan made a watchful start.

Lyon reaffirmed his status as Australian cricket's cult figure, with the crowd chanting "Garry, Garry" when the off spinner was brought on to bowl.

It proved a tactical masterstroke from Smith.

Lyon's third delivery was a beauty and Aslam edged it to Smith at first slip for a regulation catch.

Pakistan made one change, with Sohail Khan coming into the side at Rahat Ali's expense, with Australian unchanged.

Smith said at the toss he also would have batted.

