'Let's go have a beer' - Kane Williamson's words to Jimmy Neesham to seal ODI series sweep

With Kane Williamson just one shot away from bringing up an ODI century to seal a series clean sweep against Bangladesh, Jimmy Neesham had a difficult decision to make.

When Neesham came on strike in what turned out to be the last over, just two runs were needed to seal the win with Williamson not out with 95 runs at the other end.

Yet Neesham managed to smash a loose delivery over mid on to secure the win, leaving his captain stranded in the 90's.

After the match, Neesham revealed Williamson's instructions to win the match without worrying about any personal milestones.

Taking to Twitter, Neesham spoke about the conversation between himself and his skipper, indicating there was no animosity on Williamson's part.

"I blocked out an over then he came down and said just bang it mate lets go have a beer," Neesham tweeted.