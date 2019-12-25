TODAY |

'What a legend' - Ross Taylor given Christmas gift to remember ahead of Boxing Day Test

Source:  1 NEWS

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor was given a Christmas present he might not be too fond of, catching up with 1 NEWS Sport's Guy Heveldt at the MCG.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi batsman won't be short of reading material any time soon. Source: 1 NEWS

Preparing for the Boxing Day Test against Australia starting tomorrow, Taylor gave some of his time away from the Black Caps' training to receive his gift.

After dispensing with a Christmas cracker, Taylor was given his present, a copy of England's Ben Stokes' book 'On Fire.'

The 35-year-old batsman laughing off the joke present.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Preparing for the Boxing Day Test, the Black Caps got into the Christmas spirit in Melbourne. Source: 1 NEWS

"Stokesy, what a legend," he said.

"I played with him back in 2010 at Durham, he's a good lad."

Stokes of course was man of the match in the Cricket World Cup final, seeing England take the trophy on a boundary countback ahead of the Black Caps.

Taylor and the Black Caps will be in action against Australia in Melbourne from tomorrow.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
2
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
3
Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital
4
All Blacks team of the decade: Carter v Barrett, Ioane v Savea - difficult choices after 10 years of dominance
5
Boult returns, Blundell to open as Black Caps finalise Boxing Day Test XI
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Boult returns, Blundell to open as Black Caps finalise Boxing Day Test XI

Black Caps taking lessons from pink ball thrashing into Boxing Day Test

Steve Smith out to end form slump in Boxing Day showdown with Black Caps
00:33

Black Caps relishing rare Boxing Day Test at MCG