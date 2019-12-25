'What a legend' - Ross Taylor given Christmas gift to remember ahead of Boxing Day Test

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor was given a Christmas present he might not be too fond of, catching up with 1 NEWS Sport's Guy Heveldt at the MCG.

Preparing for the Boxing Day Test against Australia starting tomorrow, Taylor gave some of his time away from the Black Caps' training to receive his gift.

After dispensing with a Christmas cracker, Taylor was given his present, a copy of England's Ben Stokes' book 'On Fire.'

The 35-year-old batsman laughing off the joke present.

"Stokesy, what a legend," he said.

"I played with him back in 2010 at Durham, he's a good lad."

Stokes of course was man of the match in the Cricket World Cup final, seeing England take the trophy on a boundary countback ahead of the Black Caps.