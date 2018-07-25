Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to debut for Black Caps against Pakistan

Central Stags left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has been named in the Black Caps' squad for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October.

Patel, 29, was named Domestic Player of the Year last season after the Stags won the Plunket Shield title.

He took 48 wickets at 21.52 in that campaign.

The left-arm spinner replaces Mitchell Santner who is still recovering from a knee injury.

Black Caps selectors Gavin Larsen and Mike Hesson announced the Test, ODI, T20 and NZ A teams which will tour the UAE in mid-October.

"Ajaz has deserved his inclusion on the sheer weight of his domestic first-class form over the past couple of summers,” said Larsen.

"With Mitch Santner not fully recovered yet from his knee surgery, it’s nice to have both wrist (Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi) and finger (Patel) spin options, given the likely conditions in the UAE.”

The Black Caps have also included a second wicket-keeper in Tom Blundell alongside BJ Watling in the Test squad.

BLACKCAPS ODI Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling.

BLACKCAPS Test Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

NZ A Squad