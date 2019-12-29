Latham still hoping the Black Caps' top order can still find their groove against Australia

New Zealand opening batsman Tom Latham is hoping the Black Caps' batting unit can still find their groove against Australia at the MCG.

Tom Latham. Source: Photosport

The Kiwis are facing mission impossible to save the second Test and the Trans- Tasman series.

The Black Caps' batting has faltered in Perth and Melbourne, failing to reach 200 in any of their three innings so far.

Latham, who scored a battling 50 in New Zealand's 148 yesterday at the MCG, said the Kiwis needed to keep the Australians in the field for longer.

"It's about trying to narrow it down and trying to stick to that for long periods of time," Latham said.

"If we can keep them coming back for spell after spell, hopefully we can get a few overs in their legs.

"Unfortunately, we haven't nailed that yet as a group on this tour.

"But we've got another chance in the second innings and, hopefully, we can do that."

The Black Caps have batted for a total of 176 overs during the series.

In contrast, Australia have lasted 146 and 155 overs in their respective first innings in Melbourne and Perth.

It's made it a difficult tour for captain Kane Williamson, who has come under scrutiny for his batting and tactical decisions.

But Latham is confident a big score is not far away for the star batsman.

"Kane, as a captain, is a really switched-on guy and he certainly knows what he's doing," he said.