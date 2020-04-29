Latham, Southee take top prizes at New Zealand Cricket awards

Tom Latham and Tim Southee have claimed individual honours at New Zealand's virtual cricket awards, taking out the top prizes for first-class batting and bowling.

Latham, 28, claimed the Redpath Cup for batting for the first time, having scored 608 runs at 40.53 in Tests, named as a member of the ICC's team of 2019 as a result.

His success sees a player other than Kane Williamson or Ross Taylor take the prize home for the first time in seven years.

Meanwhile, Southee took home the Windsor Cup for bowling, already having been named as the New Zealand Players' Association player of the year earlier this month.

In the eight Test matches he played, Southee took 40 wickets at 21.47, helping the Black Caps to home series wins against England and India, as well as a 1-1 series draw away to Sri Lanka.

Southee's award sees him end the five-year reign of teammates Trent Boult and Neil Wagner.